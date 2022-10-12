Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale began last month, and the e-commerce platform's festive season sale is now in its 'Extra Happiness Days' phase, ahead of the upcoming festival of Diwali. Since the sale began, several products have gone on sale via the platform, available for purchase at deeply discounted prices. Amazon's Echo smart speakers, Kindle e-book readers, and Fire TV devices are no exception, and you can avail of deals, discounts, and offers on the company's devices during the ongoing sale. The firm has offered an additional 10 percent instant discount on select cards during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Best deals on Echo smart speakers

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

The third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker is currently available for purchase at Rs. 1,749 (MRP Rs. 4,499). You can use this voice activated speaker to stream music, check the news, access trivia, check sports scores, and the weather. The Echo Dot also allows you to control various smart home devices such as smart lights, air conditioners, smart TVs, and smart plugs. Amazon is also offering “combo” offers with smart bulbs and smart plugs during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,749 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

If you'd prefer a smart speaker with a display, the second-generation Echo Show 8 is now on sale at Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 13,999) for the duration of the sale. It sports an 8-inch HD display with stereo speakers and comes with inbuilt Alexa support. The smart display is also equipped with a 13-megapixel camera for video calls. You can also watch content from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on the display, or monitor your smart home devices remotely. It comes with a physical microphone mute button and an inbuilt camera cover.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Top deals on Fire TV devices

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon's cheapest Fire TV streaming dongle brings smart TV features to any full HD TV with an HDMI port. It ships with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which comes with app control, according to the company. Like other devices in the Fire TV portfolio, you can use the Fire TV Stick Lite to access shows on a wide range of subscription-based platforms, from Amazon Prime Video to Zee5. The Fire TV Stick Lite can be moved between TVs, which can come in handy when traveling.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,899 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Fire TV Stick 4K

If you have an older 4K television that you want to turn into a smart TV, the Fire TV Stick 4K is worth your consideration at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999). This smart dongle from Amazon also comes with a smart remote with dedicated buttons for some streaming services. You can also take advantage of Dolby Atmos audio on compatible home audio systems, and access Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR 10+ content on compatible TV models. You can also stream content from several supported streaming services, control smart home devices, and move the Fire TV Stick 4K between TVs, like its more affordable sibling, the Fire TV Stick Lite.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Best offers on Kindle e-book readers

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)

The Kindle Paperwhite sports a 6.8-inch display with a 330ppi glare-free panel that is claimed to look like real paper in various lighting conditions, including direct sunlight. Amazon says the Kindle Paperwhite can offer up to 10 weeks of battery life, and charges over a USB Type-C port. It is also said to bring 20 percent faster page turns than its predecessor, and is waterproof, with protection from accidental immersion in water. You can also adjust the screen's temperature from white to amber, to prevent eye strain.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,099 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Kindle Oasis (10th Gen)

With a 7-inch display and a 300ppi resolution, the Kindle Oasis is the largest e-book reader from Amazon, and features an adjustable warm light. It is equipped with a dedicated page turn button, and is claimed to offer faster page turns compared to the 9th generation Kindle Oasis model. Like the Paperwhite model, the Kindle Oasis also has a waterproof design with an IPX8 rating. It comes with Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity, and can be charged in three hours via a 5W USB power adapter.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

