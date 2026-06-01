AMD announced a series of new processors and platform updates ahead of Computex 2026. The US-based company's latest lineup includes the Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition of its existing processor, a new Ryzen 7 7700X3D CPU for the AM5 platform, and the Radeon RX 9070 GRE graphics card. The company also confirmed that it will extend support for the AM5 socket through 2029. In addition, AMD introduced new EXPO memory profiles with Ultra Low Latency support, which are claimed to improve gaming performance on Ryzen-powered systems.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition, Ryzen 7 7700X3D, Radeon RX 9070 GRE Price, Availability

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition processor will be available starting June 25 at a suggested retail price of $349 (roughly Rs. 33,100). As per the company, it is a special edition chip that commemorates 10 years of the Socket AM4 platform and comes bundled with Carbice Ice Pad thermal interface material.

The new Ryzen 7 7700X3D processor will launch on July 16 with a suggested retail price of $329 (roughly Rs. 33,100). AMD also confirmed that the Radeon RX 9070 GRE graphics card will be available globally from June 2 through board partners. The GPU carries a suggested launch price of $549 (roughly Rs. 52,100) and will be offered in both reference and factory-overclocked variants.

Meanwhile, new AMD EXPO memory kits with Ultra Low Latency technology are expected to arrive from certified memory partners beginning June.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition, Ryzen 7 7700X3D, Radeon RX 9070 GRE Specifications

In a newsroom post, AMD announced that it is commemorating a decade of the Socket AM4 platform with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition. The original Ryzen 7 5800X3D was the first Ryzen processor to feature AMD's 3D V-Cache technology. As per the company, the anniversary edition highlights the longevity of AM4.

The company has introduced the Ryzen 7 7700X3D processor for Socket AM5. The chip features eight CPU cores, 104MB of total cache, and boost clock speeds of up to 4.5GHz. It is aimed at gamers.

AMD's Socket AM5 support will also extend through 2029. The company says the extended roadmap is aimed at providing greater investment protection and upgrade flexibility for users building systems around Ryzen processors and AM5 motherboards.

On the graphics front, the new Radeon RX 9070 GRE is based on AMD's RDNA 4 architecture and features 48 compute units, 12GB of graphics memory, and boost clock speeds of up to 2.79GHz. It is claimed to deliver an average of 21 percent faster 1440p gaming performance compared to competing offerings. The card also supports advanced ray tracing features and AMD FSR gaming technologies.

Alongside the processor and GPUs, the US-based company also announced updates to its Extended Profiles for Overclocking (EXPO) memory technology. There are new EXPO profiles with Ultra Low Latency support that can deliver an average frame rate improvement of up to four percent compared with standard EXPO memory configurations.