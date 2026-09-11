Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Price Hike in India Soon; Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra Could Follow Suit

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Price Hike in India Soon; Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra Could Follow Suit

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is currently priced at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 September 2026 09:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Price Hike in India Soon; Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra Could Follow Suit

Galaxy S26 Ultra is the first Samsung smartphone to feature a Privacy Display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tipster Abhishek Yadav suggested the price hike for the S26 Ultra
  • The handset's base model currently starts at Rs. 1,39,999 in India
  • Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra may also face potential price hikes
Advertisement

Samsung's flagship smartphones could become more expensive in India soon. According to a tipster, a price hike is on the cards for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which sits atop the latest Galaxy S26 series and currently starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the tipster also suggested that the South Korean tech conglomerate's latest-generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, could see similar price hikes.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Hike

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to receive a price hike in India. The tipster says the price increase has been confirmed, although the exact revised prices and the date from which they will take effect have not been revealed.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Discussion
Explore More...

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is currently priced at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB configuration is priced at Rs. 1,59,999, while the top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB storage model costs Rs. 1,89,999.

If Samsung raises the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, it could make the flagship a more expensive proposition in India's premium smartphone segment.

The tipster has also claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could receive price increases. However, unlike the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the tipster said that they were not certain about the reported hikes for the two foldable phones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 currently starts at Rs. 1,79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,99,999, while the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 2,39,999.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 512GB version costs Rs. 2,19,999, while the top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB variant is priced at Rs. 2,59,999.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available with 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP 10MP telephoto cameras, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging, backed by a 5000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and comes with a 6.9-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in 4 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra released?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched on February 25, 2026
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
Read More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined hinge and in-hand feel
  • Much improved crease
  • Anti-reflective coating
  • Flagship-level performance
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 7 years of OS updates and security patches
  • Solid primary sensor and upgraded ultrawide sensor
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Telephoto sensor could have been better
  • Doesn't feel Ultra compared to Fold 7
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not the best loudspeakers in the segment
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: The Big-Screen Phone That Now Earns Its Name

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Price Hike in India Soon; Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra Could Follow Suit
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 Date, Offers Leaked
  2. Oppo K14 Lite Set to Launch on This Date
  3. Xiaomi 18 Global Variant Reportedly Gets NCC Certification Ahead of Launch
  4. Redmi 17 5G Goes on Sale in India With These Features
  5. Mivi One 5G Colour Options, More Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  6. Moto Buds 2 Fusion Set to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Sony Xperia 1 IX Tipped to Get a Bigger Camera Sensor, Redesigned Module
  8. This Snapdragon Chipset Will Power the Redmi Note 17 Pro Series in India
  9. Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Ultra Now Available in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max Chipsets, IP Ratings Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Pro Reportedly in Development With Two Buttons, Audio Feedback: Report
  3. Hideo Kojima's Espionage Game Physint Changes Hands From PlayStation to Xbox After Sony Backs Out of Project
  4. Mivi One 5G Colour Options and More Details Revealed Days Before India Launch
  5. Samsung Reportedly Developing Display-Equipped AI Glasses, Launch Slated for 2028
  6. Sony Xperia 1 IX Tipped to Get a Bigger Primary Camera Sensor, Redesigned Module
  7. Oppo K14 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Feature 7,000mAh Battery
  8. Samsung Ends Support for Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic After Five Years
  9. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Feature Notably Larger Batteries Than Their Predecessors, Reveals Regulatory Filing
  10. Vivo X Fold 6 Global Variant Pops Up on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »