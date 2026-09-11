Samsung's flagship smartphones could become more expensive in India soon. According to a tipster, a price hike is on the cards for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which sits atop the latest Galaxy S26 series and currently starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the tipster also suggested that the South Korean tech conglomerate's latest-generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, could see similar price hikes.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Hike

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to receive a price hike in India. The tipster says the price increase has been confirmed, although the exact revised prices and the date from which they will take effect have not been revealed.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE



Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting a price hike soon. 💸



This has been confirmed.



The source also says that Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra are expected to get a price hike as well, but he is not certain about those two right now.



More details soon. 👀 pic.twitter.com/vQvHn3u0rw — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 10, 2026

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is currently priced at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB configuration is priced at Rs. 1,59,999, while the top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB storage model costs Rs. 1,89,999.

If Samsung raises the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, it could make the flagship a more expensive proposition in India's premium smartphone segment.

The tipster has also claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could receive price increases. However, unlike the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the tipster said that they were not certain about the reported hikes for the two foldable phones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 currently starts at Rs. 1,79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,99,999, while the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 2,39,999.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 512GB version costs Rs. 2,19,999, while the top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB variant is priced at Rs. 2,59,999.