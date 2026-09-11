Samsung's flagship smartphones could become more expensive in India soon. According to a tipster, a price hike is on the cards for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which sits atop the latest Galaxy S26 series and currently starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the tipster also suggested that the South Korean tech conglomerate's latest-generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, could see similar price hikes.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Hike
According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to receive a price hike in India. The tipster says the price increase has been confirmed, although the exact revised prices and the date from which they will take effect have not been revealed.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is currently priced at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB configuration is priced at Rs. 1,59,999, while the top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB storage model costs Rs. 1,89,999.
If Samsung raises the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, it could make the flagship a more expensive proposition in India's premium smartphone segment.
The tipster has also claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could receive price increases. However, unlike the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the tipster said that they were not certain about the reported hikes for the two foldable phones.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 currently starts at Rs. 1,79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,99,999, while the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 2,39,999.
On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 512GB version costs Rs. 2,19,999, while the top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB variant is priced at Rs. 2,59,999.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available with 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP 10MP telephoto cameras, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging, backed by a 5000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and comes with a 6.9-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in 4 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra released?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched on February 25, 2026
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.