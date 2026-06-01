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How AMD is Anchoring India's AI Ambitions Amid Global Headwinds, Explains Vinay Sinha

AMD India Managing Director Vinay Sinha discusses the company’s AI strategy across data centres, AI PCs, and edge computing.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 June 2026 15:46 IST
How AMD is Anchoring India's AI Ambitions Amid Global Headwinds, Explains Vinay Sinha

Photo Credit: AMD

AMD’s Vinay Sinha said, “AI is fundamentally changing what users expect from PCs”

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Highlights
  • AMD says AI workloads require purpose-built hardware
  • Ryzen AI processors combine CPU, GPU, and NPU capabilities
  • AMD says India is seeing growing demand for AI PCs and enterprise AI
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The chip-making companies of the world are facing a strange conundrum currently. While they cannot ignore the financial incentive to provide their best memory components and processors to artificial intelligence (AI) companies, they also cannot overlook the consumer market, which has been their primary source of revenue for decades. There are challenges, but the AI era has also led to new opportunities for companies, provided they can build use-case-specific products and scale them effectively.

Herein lies another problem. From AMD to Nvidia, and from Intel to Qualcomm, all chipmakers have entered the AI race, with customised processors, graphics processing units, memory components, and more. With very little separating the products themselves, the differentiators have become overhead costs, production scale, and control over the ecosystem. Needless to say, the current times require companies to think out of the box and prepare new strategies for both global and Indian markets.

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To understand what chipmakers are prioritising and to understand the shifting landscape, Gadgets 360 spoke with Vinay Sinha, Managing Director, India Sales, AMD. Sinha shared insights into how the company is leveraging architectural diversity and open-source software to navigate macro pressures while driving AI adoption across India's rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.

AMD's AI Strategy

AMD has been expanding its AI portfolio as competition intensifies across the semiconductor industry. The company has introduced its Instinct accelerator lineup for data centres, Ryzen AI processors for AI PCs, and adaptive computing platforms aimed at edge applications.

The company recently showcased several AI-focused products, including its next-generation Instinct MI400 GPU family and Ryzen AI 400 series processors, as it looks to compete across multiple layers of AI computing.

Sinha said the upcoming AMD Instinct MI400 Series is designed for AI workloads ranging from large-scale training to enterprise and sovereign AI inference. In comparison, Ryzen AI processors focus on running AI experiences locally on PCs, while adaptive computing platforms target areas such as robotics, industrial automation, and smart infrastructure.

“What ties this together is the AMD leadership in heterogeneous computing, combining CPUs, GPUs, adaptive SoCs, networking and AI acceleration to optimise infrastructure around the workload,” Sinha said.

Heterogeneous computing refers to using different types of processors together instead of depending on a single chip architecture. This approach has become increasingly important in AI because different tasks require varying levels of computing power. The company is also focusing on ROCm, its open-source software platform for AI and high-performance computing, as it tries to build a broader developer ecosystem.

Countering the Global Memory Squeeze

The tech sector's aggressive pivot toward AI hardware has collided directly with broader macroeconomic realities. With global DRAM scarcity inflating component costs across the board, hardware vendors face a delicate balancing act, particularly in price-sensitive markets. Sinha, however, notes that navigating budget constraints is deeply baked into AMD's design philosophy.

"AMD has long recognised that companies' spend on IT was a precious resource that needed justification in terms of strong ROI (return on investment) and low TCO (total cost of ownership)," Sinha states. Rather than evaluating components like GPUs and memory on an isolated specs sheet, AMD urges its clients and OEM partners to approach system design holistically. By tightly optimising the interconnectivity between compute engines and memory, businesses can prevent expensive over-provisioning.

"In markets like India, where AI adoption and innovation continue to grow rapidly, that practical, full-system approach and focus on enabling cost- and energy efficiency is critical to help ensure performance, scalability, and affordability that are the foundations of leadership TCO," Sinha asserts.

India's AI Adoption Is Expanding Across Segments

India has become an important market for global semiconductor companies as enterprises, startups, and developers increase investments in AI. Demand is growing across cloud infrastructure, enterprise computing, AI PCs, and edge deployments.

Sinha highlighted that Indian customers are recognising that AI infrastructure requirements vary depending on workload.

“Different AI workloads need to be right-sized across cloud, data centre, client and edge environments depending on factors like performance, cost, latency, scalability and data sensitivity,” he said.

He added that while large AI training workloads may remain better suited for cloud and data centres, AI PCs can handle more personal and latency-sensitive tasks locally. For AMD, India's growth strategy is focused on AI, a broader product portfolio, and partnerships with device makers, developers, and enterprises.

“Across segments, we're seeing growing demand for AI-capable systems, from AI PCs for productivity and content creation, to scalable compute infrastructure for enterprise and cloud workloads,” Sinha said.

Despite AI becoming a major focus area, AMD also continues to see gaming as an important segment in India. Sinha said AI computing, commercial PCs, and gaming remain complementary markets rather than competing priorities.

“Our approach is to work closely with OEMs, channel partners, developers, and enterprise customers to deliver a broad portfolio of solutions that can address different workload requirements across consumer, commercial, and AI-driven use cases,” he said.

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Further reading: AMD, Chipsets, PCs, Data Centres, Enterprise, AI, Artificial Intelligence, GPU
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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