Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, 14.2 Inch Liquid Retina XDR Display Launched in India: Price Specifications

MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, 14.2-Inch Liquid Retina XDR Display Launched in India: Price Specifications

The new MacBook Pro is available in Silver and Space Black colourways.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 October 2025 19:35 IST
MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, 14.2-Inch Liquid Retina XDR Display Launched in India: Price Specifications

Photo Credit: Apple

The new MacBook Pro is equipped with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina Pro XDR display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple's new MacBook Pro model runs on macOS Tahoe
  • The laptop can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, up to 4TB of storage
  • Customers can purchase the MacBook Pro (2025) starting October 22
Advertisement

Apple on Wednesday refreshed its 14-inch MacBook Pro with its latest M5 chip. The company says its newest MacBook Pro model delivers 3.5 times and 1.6 times better AI and graphics performance than the M4-powered MacBook Pro, as well as faster SSD performance. The new laptops are also designed to offer up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. The MacBook Pro features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, which is available in a nano-texture finish. Other features include a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, Touch ID, and a MagSafe 3 port.

MacBook Pro (2025) Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the new MacBook Pro with an M5 chip starts at Rs. 1,69,900 for the base model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It is also available in 16GB+1TB and 24GB+1TB configurations that are priced at Rs. Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,09,900, respectively.

The new MacBook Pro is available to pre-order in Silver and Space Black colourways, and will go on sale in India on October 22. Students can get a Rs. 10,000 discount via Apple's Education Store.

MacBook Pro (2025) Specifications, Features

Apple has equipped the new MacBook Pro with its latest M5 chip, which has a 10 core CPU and a 10-core GPU, along with up to 32GB of Unified Memory and up to 4TB of SSD storage. The company lets users configure these additional variants via its online store. The laptop is also equipped with a 16-core Neural Engine for on-device AI tasks. Apple also says that the SSD storage on the new MacBook Pro is twice as fast as the previous model.

The 14.2-inch (3,024×1,964 pixels) display on the MacBook Air (2025) model appears to be unchanged this year, and it has a Liquid Retina Pro XDR panel with up to 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, True Tone, 254ppi pixel density, and up to 1,000nits peak brightness. Customers can also opt for an alternate display option that has a nano-texture finish.

Connectivity options on the MacBook Pro (2025) include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, three Thunderbolt 5 ports, an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an SDXC card slot. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, a six-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, and a Touch ID sensor for biometric authentication. The MacBook Pro runs on macOS Tahoe (macOS 26) out-of-the-box and offers support for Apple Intelligence features.

Apple says that the new MacBook Pro model is equipped with a 72.4Wh battery that offers up to 24 hours of video streaming on a single charge. It ships with a 70W USB Type-C power adapter, but customers can also opt for a 96W power adapter. It measures 312.6×155×221.2mm and weighs 1.55kg.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MacBook Pro 2025, MacBook Pro M5, MacBook Pro 2025 price, MacBook Pro 2025 specifications, MacBook Pro 2025 features
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPad Pro With M5 Chip, Up to 13-Inch OLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, 14.2-Inch Liquid Retina XDR Display Launched in India: Price Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India on This Date
  2. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  3. iQOO Neo 11 Launch, Design Teased; Pre-Reservations Begin Ahead of Debut
  4. Realme GT 8 Series Launch Date Announced: See Expected Price, Features
  5. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, OLED Display Launched in India at This Price
  6. MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, 14.2-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
  7. Kishkindhapuri OTT Release: Telugu Horror Film to Release ZEE5 Soon
  8. Pawan Kalyan-Starrer They Call Him OG to Release on This OTT Platform
  9. Motorola Announces Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone Air Competitor
  10. YouTube Rolls Out Visual Changes With Redesigned Video Player and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc–Caltech Study
  2. Astronomers Detect Hints Of Hidden Earth-Sized Planet Beyond Neptune
  3. Pulsar Observations Could Reveal Gravitational Wave Interference From Black Holes
  4. Pawan Kalyan-Starrer They Call Him OG OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Action-Crime Film Online
  5. Solar Storm From Four Sun Eruptions Could Cause Minor Geomagnetic Activity
  6. Coinbase Invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 Billion Valuation
  7. Legacy OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the R. Madhavan-Starrer Online
  8. MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, 14.2-Inch Liquid Retina XDR Display Launched in India: Price Specifications
  9. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, Up to 13-Inch OLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Indian Startup GalaxEye Announces Mission Drishti, to Deliver Real-Time Earth Imaging From 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »