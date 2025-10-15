Apple on Wednesday refreshed its 14-inch MacBook Pro with its latest M5 chip. The company says its newest MacBook Pro model delivers 3.5 times and 1.6 times better AI and graphics performance than the M4-powered MacBook Pro, as well as faster SSD performance. The new laptops are also designed to offer up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. The MacBook Pro features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, which is available in a nano-texture finish. Other features include a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, Touch ID, and a MagSafe 3 port.

MacBook Pro (2025) Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the new MacBook Pro with an M5 chip starts at Rs. 1,69,900 for the base model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It is also available in 16GB+1TB and 24GB+1TB configurations that are priced at Rs. Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,09,900, respectively.

The new MacBook Pro is available to pre-order in Silver and Space Black colourways, and will go on sale in India on October 22. Students can get a Rs. 10,000 discount via Apple's Education Store.

MacBook Pro (2025) Specifications, Features

Apple has equipped the new MacBook Pro with its latest M5 chip, which has a 10 core CPU and a 10-core GPU, along with up to 32GB of Unified Memory and up to 4TB of SSD storage. The company lets users configure these additional variants via its online store. The laptop is also equipped with a 16-core Neural Engine for on-device AI tasks. Apple also says that the SSD storage on the new MacBook Pro is twice as fast as the previous model.

The 14.2-inch (3,024×1,964 pixels) display on the MacBook Air (2025) model appears to be unchanged this year, and it has a Liquid Retina Pro XDR panel with up to 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, True Tone, 254ppi pixel density, and up to 1,000nits peak brightness. Customers can also opt for an alternate display option that has a nano-texture finish.

Connectivity options on the MacBook Pro (2025) include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, three Thunderbolt 5 ports, an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an SDXC card slot. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, a six-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, and a Touch ID sensor for biometric authentication. The MacBook Pro runs on macOS Tahoe (macOS 26) out-of-the-box and offers support for Apple Intelligence features.

Apple says that the new MacBook Pro model is equipped with a 72.4Wh battery that offers up to 24 hours of video streaming on a single charge. It ships with a 70W USB Type-C power adapter, but customers can also opt for a 96W power adapter. It measures 312.6×155×221.2mm and weighs 1.55kg.