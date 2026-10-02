Finding a smartphone with enough storage can be difficult. Due to the global chip shortage and surging component costs, many Android brands have increased prices on select budget and mid-range models. In the mid-range segment, several handsets start at 128GB of storage, but many users need 256GB to handle larger media files, new AI features and apps. Companies like OnePlus, Motorola, Realme and more are selling models with 256GB onboard storage around the Rs. 30,000 price point.

Here we have listed the best handsets available with 256GB storage under Rs. 30,000 in India. Our picks include the Realme P4 Power 5G, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Vivo T5 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. Most of these models feature 5G connectivity, longer battery life and larger displays. You can also compare prices across online and offline channels to find the best deal before making the purchase.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is a safe option for buyers looking for 256GB storage under Rs. 30,000. It features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It has IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

On the rear, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a 5,800mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging

Key Specifications

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 20-megapixel

Battery: 5,800mAh, 45W wired charging

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G 8GB + 256GB variant is currently listed at around Rs. 29,999 on Flipkart. You can get it in Carbon Black, Crimson Reserve and Frosted White colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is a great option for buyers who need a 256GB onboard storage phone in the Rs. 30,000 segment. It has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

On the rear, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It also includes a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Edge series phone has a 5,200mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging.

Key Specifications

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K, 144Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 5,200mAh, 68W charging

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage version came at Rs. 32,999. It is released in Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Blue Surf, and Pantone Country Air shades.

Realme P4 Power 5G

The Realme P4 Power 5G is ideal for users who want more storage and longer battery life. It has a 10,001mAh silicone-carbon battery and supports 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. It sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset powers the Realme P4 Power 5G. It has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front camera. It has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Display: 6.8-inch, 1.5K, up to 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel

Front Camera: 16-megapixel

Battery: 10,001mAh, 80W wired charging

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India

The 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model of Realme P4 Power 5G was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 27,999. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model is priced at Rs. 30,999. You can buy it in TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue colours.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is one of the latest models in this list. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 0.08-megapixel sensor, while a 5-megapixel camera is used for selfies. It has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge. The handset has an IP65 rating.

Key Specifications

RAM and Storage: 6GB RAM, 256GB storage

Display: 6.74-inch HD+, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel

Front Camera: 5-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 44W FlashCharge

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Price in India

Vivo T5 Lite 5G top-of-the-line 6GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 24,999. It is offered in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colourways.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite also comes with a 256GB storage option. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This Nord series phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset.

For cameras, it has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary camera. Selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel front camera. It has a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Key Specifications

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Display: 6.72-inch FHD+, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 45W charging

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 25,999. It is offered in Hyper Black and Vivid Mint finishes.