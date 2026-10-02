Technology News
English Edition

Best Phones With 256GB Storage Under Rs. 30,000 in India: Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, More

Our top picks of phones with 256GB storage include the Realme P4 Power 5G, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, Vivo T5 Lite 5G and more.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 October 2026 15:00 IST
Best Phones With 256GB Storage Under Rs. 30,000 in India: Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, More

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Options from Realme, Redmi and Vivo offer 256GB storage within Rs. 30,000
  • Realme P4 Power 5G is aimed at buyers who prioritise battery life
  • Vivo T5 Lite 5G has a dual rear camera unit
Advertisement

Finding a smartphone with enough storage can be difficult. Due to the global chip shortage and surging component costs, many Android brands have increased prices on select budget and mid-range models. In the mid-range segment, several handsets start at 128GB of storage, but many users need 256GB to handle larger media files, new AI features and apps. Companies like OnePlus, Motorola, Realme and more are selling models with 256GB onboard storage around the Rs. 30,000 price point.

Here we have listed the best handsets available with 256GB storage under Rs. 30,000 in India. Our picks include the Realme P4 Power 5G, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Vivo T5 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. Most of these models feature 5G connectivity, longer battery life and larger displays. You can also compare prices across online and offline channels to find the best deal before making the purchase. 

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is a safe option for buyers looking for 256GB storage under Rs. 30,000. It features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It has IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

On the rear, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a 5,800mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 20-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,800mAh, 45W wired charging

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G 8GB + 256GB variant is currently listed at around Rs. 29,999 on Flipkart. You can get it in Carbon Black, Crimson Reserve and Frosted White colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is a great option for buyers who need a 256GB onboard storage phone in the Rs. 30,000 segment. It has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

motorola edge 70 fusion design fabric gadgets 360

On the rear, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It also includes a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Edge series phone has a 5,200mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging.

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K, 144Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,200mAh, 68W charging

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage version came at Rs. 32,999. It is released in Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Blue Surf, and Pantone Country Air shades.

Realme P4 Power 5G

The Realme P4 Power 5G is ideal for users who want more storage and longer battery life. It has a 10,001mAh silicone-carbon battery and supports 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. It sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset powers the Realme P4 Power 5G. It has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front camera. It has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Display: 6.8-inch, 1.5K, up to 144Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 16-megapixel
  • Battery: 10,001mAh, 80W wired charging

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India

The 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model of Realme P4 Power 5G was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 27,999. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model is priced at Rs. 30,999. You can buy it in TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue colours.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is one of the latest models in this list. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 0.08-megapixel sensor, while a 5-megapixel camera is used for selfies. It has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge. The handset has an IP65 rating.

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Display: 6.74-inch HD+, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 5-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,500mAh, 44W FlashCharge

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Price in India

Vivo T5 Lite 5G top-of-the-line 6GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 24,999. It is offered in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colourways.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite also comes with a 256GB storage option. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This Nord series phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset.

oneplus nord ce 6 lite fi main 1

For cameras, it has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary camera. Selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel front camera. It has a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Key Specifications

  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Display: 6.72-inch FHD+, 144Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 45W charging

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 25,999. It is offered in Hyper Black and Vivid Mint finishes.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and durable design
  • Bright and vibrant curved-edge display
  • Loud and immersive speakers
  • Capable primary camera
  • Good video capture capability
  • Decent macro camera
  • Bad
  • HDR10 support is missing
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Comes with plenty of preinstalled apps
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Fusion review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Black variant looks really nice
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS experience
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • LCD panel lacks the punch of AMOLED rivals
  • Average outdoor legibility
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme P4 Power 5G, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, Vivo T5 Lite 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

Related Stories

Best Phones With 256GB Storage Under Rs. 30,000 in India: Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Phones for Long-Term Use in India
  2. Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 Review: A Convertible Worth Considering?
  3. PS Plus Monthly Games Lineup for October Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds On Unveiled With Clip-On Design, Up to 9.5 Hours of Battery Life:
  5. Best Phones With 256GB Storage Under Rs. 30,000 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. F1 25, Hunt: Showdown 1896 and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 Join PS Plus in October
  2. Samsung Galaxy A08 Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G99+ SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds On Unveiled With Clip-On Design, Up to 9.5 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  4. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Gets Jade Mist Colour Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Crypto Hack Losses Reach $768 Million in September, Marking 2026’s Worst Month
  6. Nike Apex Racing Shoe Launched With Double-Stacked Air Zoom Platform, Carbon Fibre Flyplate
  7. India Sees Stronger Centralised Crypto Exchange Inflows Than Singapore, Australia
  8. Google Announces Gemini 4 Argon With Longer Output Limit: See Features, Availability
  9. Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G Appear on Geekbench With MediaTek Chipsets Ahead of India Launch
  10. 'Xbox Is Not for Sale': CEO Asha Sharma Denies Microsoft Wants to Divest Struggling Gaming Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »