Not everyone upgrades their smartphone year after year. Some of us hold on to our smartphones for three or more years, while others go long-term for up to 6-7 years. With advanced and power-efficient chipsets, there's very little reason to upgrade to a new device unless you crave something new or are missing out on a software feature that is not available on your current device. With that in mind, here are some great smartphones across price points that offer great software support.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

For a foldable device, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold offers both an IP68 rating for dust and water, along with excellent software support. Google provides a standard 7 years of operating system (OS) updates and 7 years of security maintenance releases (SMRs). The Pixel 11 Pro Fold comes with Android 17 out of the box, so buyers start on the latest version from day one. The phone has a 6.5-inch OLED cover display and an 8.0-inch foldable LTPO OLED main display, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs the Google Tensor G6 chipset with a 4.1GHz maximum clock speed. The phone has a 48-megapixel primary, 10.8-megapixel telephoto, and 10.5-megapixel ultrawide camera setup. The phone has a 4,806mAh battery and supports Pixel Snap, Google's magnetic charging alternative to Apple's MagSafe.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Key Specifications

Cover Display: 6.5-inch, 1,080 x 2,342 pixels, OLED, 120Hz

Main Display: 8-inch, 2,076 x 2,152 pixels, LTPO OLED, 120Hz

Processor: Google Tensor G6

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB (LPDDR5X), 512GB (UFS 4.x)

Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel primary + 10.8-megapixel telephoto + 10.5-megapixel ultrawide

Battery: 4,806mAh

Charging: 30W wired, 25W wireless

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Price in India

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is priced in India from Rs. 1,86,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Apple iPhone 17

Apple's base model has long been the go-to choice for those looking for a fuss-free iOS smartphone experience. Things have changed this year, and Apple has hiked the price of this non-Pro iPhone model to Rs. 99,999, much higher than its launch price last year. Regardless, Apple is usually known for providing software and security updates for many years beyond the standard 5-year promise. The iPhone 11, which was launched in 2019 with iOS 13, is currently the oldest model to receive Apple's iOS 27 update. So, the iPhone 17 is a good pick for those looking for long-term software support under Rs. 1,00,000.

Apple iPhone 17 Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch, 1,206 x 2,622 pixels, LTPO OLED, 120Hz

Processor: Apple A19

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (LPDDR5/5X), 512GB (NVMe)

Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel primary + 48-megapixel ultrawide

Battery: 3,692mAh

Charging: PD3.2 wired, 25W wireless

Apple iPhone 17 Price in India

Apple's iPhone 17 is currently priced from Rs. 99,999 in India for the based 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung's Galaxy S26 still maintains its compact dimensions and slim design a decade later. Like the rest of Samsung's premium and ultra-premium smartphones, the Galaxy S26 gets 7 years of OS updates and 7 years of SMRs, which is rock-solid even when compared to the iPhone 17 above. Samsung's Galaxy S26 offers enough power for casual users and for gamers. The phone's design is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, and its battery lasts a full day of mixed use.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch, 1,080 x 2,340 pixels, LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5X), 512GB (UFS 4.x)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 10-megapixel telephoto + 12-megapixel ultrawide

Battery: 4,300mAh

Charging: 25W wired, 15W wireless

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 is priced at Rs. 94,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Google Pixel 10a

Google's Pixel 10a makes for a great long-term device under Rs. 60,000. The phone offers the standard 7 years of OS updates and 7 years of SMRs. It has a compact IP68-rated design and even lacks the usual protruding camera module, with a properly flat rear panel. Smart AI tools and features aside, its 5,100mAh battery provides enough power for a whole day of mixed usage. Both rear cameras deliver great still-image quality, and the display even supports HDR10+ content in streaming apps.

Google Pixel 10a Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch, 1,080 x 2,424 pixels, P-OLED, 120Hz

Processor: Google Tensor G4

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (LPDDR5X), 256GB (UFS 3.1)

Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel primary + 13-megapixel ultrawide

Battery: 5,100mAh

Charging: 30W wired, 10W wireless

Google Pixel 10a Price in India

The Google Pixel 10a is priced from Rs. 55,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant

Samsung Galaxy A27

The Samsung Galaxy A26 may not be the fastest device on this list, but it has the makings of a decent long-term smartphone at its price. Samsung offers an impressive 6 years of OS updates and 6 years of SMRs with the Galaxy A27, which works well for those who want to keep their devices long-term. The phone's design is IP65-rated for dust and water, which is fine given its starting price of Rs. 33,999. Its software experience is smooth enough, and One UI 8.5 also brings a smarter, contextually aware Bixby digital assistant. Performance is far from best-in-class, but this level of software support is hard to find at this price point.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch, 1,080 x 2,340 pixels, AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (LPDDR5X), 256GB (UFS 3.1)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 5-megapixel ultrawide + 2-Megapixel macro

Battery: 5,000mAh

Charging: 25W wired

Samsung Galaxy A27 Price in India

Samsung's Galaxy A27 starts at Rs. 33,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.