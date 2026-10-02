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Best Phones for Long-Term Use in India: Apple iPhone 17, Google Pixel 10a and More

We find smartphones across budgets with the best software support

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 October 2026 13:00 IST
Best Phones for Long-Term Use in India: Apple iPhone 17, Google Pixel 10a and More

Google’s software update commitment is currently the best on the Android side of things.

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Highlights
  • Google’s smartphones provide the best Android software experience
  • Samsung comes in second because its updates arrive later
  • Apple’s iPhone 17 is a solid contender for a long-term device with iOS
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Not everyone upgrades their smartphone year after year. Some of us hold on to our smartphones for three or more years, while others go long-term for up to 6-7 years. With advanced and power-efficient chipsets, there's very little reason to upgrade to a new device unless you crave something new or are missing out on a software feature that is not available on your current device. With that in mind, here are some great smartphones across price points that offer great software support.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

For a foldable device, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold offers both an IP68 rating for dust and water, along with excellent software support. Google provides a standard 7 years of operating system (OS) updates and 7 years of security maintenance releases (SMRs). The Pixel 11 Pro Fold comes with Android 17 out of the box, so buyers start on the latest version from day one. The phone has a 6.5-inch OLED cover display and an 8.0-inch foldable LTPO OLED main display, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs the Google Tensor G6 chipset with a 4.1GHz maximum clock speed. The phone has a 48-megapixel primary, 10.8-megapixel telephoto, and 10.5-megapixel ultrawide camera setup. The phone has a 4,806mAh battery and supports Pixel Snap, Google's magnetic charging alternative to Apple's MagSafe.

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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Key Specifications

  • Cover Display: 6.5-inch, 1,080 x 2,342 pixels, OLED, 120Hz
  • Main Display: 8-inch, 2,076 x 2,152 pixels, LTPO OLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Google Tensor G6
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB (LPDDR5X), 512GB (UFS 4.x)
  • Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel primary + 10.8-megapixel telephoto + 10.5-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 4,806mAh
  • Charging: 30W wired, 25W wireless

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Price in India

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is priced in India from Rs. 1,86,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Apple iPhone 17

Apple's base model has long been the go-to choice for those looking for a fuss-free iOS smartphone experience. Things have changed this year, and Apple has hiked the price of this non-Pro iPhone model to Rs. 99,999, much higher than its launch price last year. Regardless, Apple is usually known for providing software and security updates for many years beyond the standard 5-year promise. The iPhone 11, which was launched in 2019 with iOS 13, is currently the oldest model to receive Apple's iOS 27 update. So, the iPhone 17 is a good pick for those looking for long-term software support under Rs. 1,00,000.

Apple iPhone 17 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch, 1,206 x 2,622 pixels, LTPO OLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Apple A19
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (LPDDR5/5X), 512GB (NVMe)
  • Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel primary + 48-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 3,692mAh
  • Charging: PD3.2 wired, 25W wireless

Apple iPhone 17 Price in India

Apple's iPhone 17 is currently priced from Rs. 99,999 in India for the based 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung's Galaxy S26 still maintains its compact dimensions and slim design a decade later. Like the rest of Samsung's premium and ultra-premium smartphones, the Galaxy S26 gets 7 years of OS updates and 7 years of SMRs, which is rock-solid even when compared to the iPhone 17 above. Samsung's Galaxy S26 offers enough power for casual users and for gamers. The phone's design is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, and its battery lasts a full day of mixed use.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch, 1,080 x 2,340 pixels, LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5X), 512GB (UFS 4.x)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 10-megapixel telephoto + 12-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 4,300mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired, 15W wireless

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 is priced at Rs. 94,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Google Pixel 10a

Google's Pixel 10a makes for a great long-term device under Rs. 60,000. The phone offers the standard 7 years of OS updates and 7 years of SMRs. It has a compact IP68-rated design and even lacks the usual protruding camera module, with a properly flat rear panel. Smart AI tools and features aside, its 5,100mAh battery provides enough power for a whole day of mixed usage. Both rear cameras deliver great still-image quality, and the display even supports HDR10+ content in streaming apps.

Google Pixel 10a Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch, 1,080 x 2,424 pixels, P-OLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Google Tensor G4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (LPDDR5X), 256GB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel primary + 13-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 5,100mAh
  • Charging: 30W wired, 10W wireless

Google Pixel 10a Price in India

The Google Pixel 10a is priced from Rs. 55,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant

Samsung Galaxy A27

The Samsung Galaxy A26 may not be the fastest device on this list, but it has the makings of a decent long-term smartphone at its price. Samsung offers an impressive 6 years of OS updates and 6 years of SMRs with the Galaxy A27, which works well for those who want to keep their devices long-term. The phone's design is IP65-rated for dust and water, which is fine given its starting price of Rs. 33,999. Its software experience is smooth enough, and One UI 8.5 also brings a smarter, contextually aware Bixby digital assistant. Performance is far from best-in-class, but this level of software support is hard to find at this price point.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch, 1,080 x 2,340 pixels, AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (LPDDR5X), 256GB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 5-megapixel ultrawide + 2-Megapixel macro
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired

Samsung Galaxy A27 Price in India

Samsung's Galaxy A27 starts at Rs. 33,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2342 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4,806mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2,076x2,152 pixels
iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimalist and compact design
  • Bright HDR-certified display
  • Reliable still camera performance
  • Clean UI with handy AI features
  • 7 years of updates
  • Wireless charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick display borders
  • Average video recording quality
Read detailed Google Pixel 10a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished design with IP64 rating
  • Super AMOLED panel offers deep blacks
  • Single speaker is loud and packs a punch
  • Plenty of software features
  • 6 years of OS updates
  • Bad
  • Display could have been brighter
  • Poor overall camera performance
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A27 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Best Smartphones, Best Smartphones Software Support, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google, Apple, Apple iPhone 17, Google Pixel 10a, Samsung Galaxy A27, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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