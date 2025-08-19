Technology News
Asus Launches JoGeek RAM, SSDs Launched in India Alongside New USB Type-C Docks

Asus JoGeek PCIe M.2 2280 Gen4 SSDs provide up to 7,000MB/s and 5,900MB/s read and write speeds, respectively.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2025 18:29 IST
Asus Launches JoGeek RAM, SSDs Launched in India Alongside New USB Type-C Docks

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus DC110 4-in-1 Dock (pictured) weighs 62g

  • Asus ROG 240W USB-C Cable includes an E-marker chip
  • Asus 100W 3-Port GaN Charger supports PD 3.0, FCP, AFC, PE 2.0 standards
  • The Asus DC210 8-in-1 Dock offers a comprehensive connectivity option
Asus today announced the launch of its first PC peripherals in India, including high-speed storage devices, charging solutions, and connectivity hubs. The new lineup is said to be aimed at professionals, creators, gamers, and general users. As part of its JoGeek lineup, Asus has introduced new DDR4 and DDR5 RAM modules and PCIe M.2 Gen4 SSDs. The company has also launched the Asus 100W 3-Port GaN Charger, new USB Type-C cables, as well as the Asus 4-in-1 USB-C Dock and 8-in-1 USB-C Dock.

Asus JoGeek RAM, SSDs, USB-C Accessories Price in India, Availability

Asus JoGeek DDR4 3200 8GB RAM is priced in India at Rs. 4,299, while the DDR5 5600 16GB RAM is listed at Rs. 6,999. For storage, the JoGeek P4X4 M.2 NVMe SSD comes in two options, the 512GB variant for Rs. 2,499 and the 1TB version for Rs. 4,499. 

Connectivity-focused accessories like the Asus 4-in-1 USB-C Dock (DC110) are priced at Rs. 1,699 and the 8-in-1 USB-C Dock (DC210) costs Rs. 2,499. Asus has also introduced new charging accessories, such as the ROG 240W USB-C Cable (LCR50) at Rs. 1,299 and the 100W USB-C Cable (LCA51) at Rs. 799, while the Asus 100W 3-Port GaN Charger (AC100-02) costs Rs. 4,999.

Asus JoGeek RAM, SSDs, USB Type-C Accessories Features

Asus has expanded its JoGeek sub-brand in India with the launch of DDR4 and DDR5 RAM modules, along with PCIe M.2 2280 Gen4 SSDs. The SSDs are offered in 512GB and 1TB variants, support read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,900 MB/s. They come with a five-year warranty. The latest JoGeek memory lineup includes an 8GB DDR4 3200MT/s RAM and a 16GB DDR5 5600MT/s RAM, and both models have a 10-year warranty.

The Asus DC110 4-in-1 Dock provides USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.0 output, and up to 100W power delivery in a compact 62g design. Meanwhile, the Asus DC210 8-in-1 Dock expands functionality with additional USB ports, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet, and SD/TF card slots, offering a more comprehensive connectivity option.

The Asus ROG 240W USB-C Cable supports up to 240W charging with 5A current and an E-marker chip, featuring an aluminium and nylon build for added durability, while the Asus 100W USB-C Cable delivers up to 100W charging. Both cables support USB 2.0 data transfer for everyday use and high-power charging.

The Asus 100W 3-Port GaN Charger supports PD 3.0, FCP, AFC, and PE 2.0 fast charging standards. It offers up to 100W output through two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, allowing multiple devices to charge at once.

Further reading: Asus JoGeek RAM, Asus JoGeek SSD, Asus Charger, Asus USB Type-C Cables, Asus USB Type-C Docks, Asus
Asus Launches JoGeek RAM, SSDs Launched in India Alongside New USB Type-C Docks
