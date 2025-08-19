Gamescom Opening Night Live will mark the start of Gamescom 2025, where developers and publishers from all over the world will exhibit their games. The opening showcase, which takes place live on the evening before the trade show opens every year, features new game announcements, trailers, gameplay reveals, and more. Gamescom Opening Night Live will be livestreamed on Tuesday, August 19, and will be hosted by Geoff Keighley.

How to Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live

Gamescom Opening Night Live will be broadcast live from Cologne, Germany, on August 19 at 8 pm CEST (11.30 pm IST). The in-person event will also be livestreamed digitally on official YouTube and Twitch channels of Gamescom and The Game Awards. It can also be viewed on the official Gamescom website and in the livestream embedded below once the show begins.

Gamescom Opening Night Live Details

Opening Night Live will be preceded by a pre-show that will begin at 7.30 pm CEST (11 pm IST). The main show is expected to last two hours. Gamescom Opening Night Live promises new game announcements, trailers and gameplay reveals, talks with guests, a first look at other Gamescom events, and more.

Keighley has already confirmed some of the upcoming games that will be present at the show, including Ghost of Yotei, Ninja Gaiden 4, The Outer Worlds 2, Resident Evil Requiem, and Silent Hill f. CI Games' The Lords of the Fallen 2 and Black Myth Wukong developer Game Science are also confirmed for the opening show. Keighley has also teased the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong to be featured during the event. The action platformer could finally get a release date announcement at Opening Night Live.

Microsoft and Activision have confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will have its worldwide reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday. The Xbox parent will hold its own live broadcast from Gamescom on August 20 and August 21. Xbox will have over 20 games to play at the event, including Hollow Knight: Silksong. The company will also allow players to go hands-on with ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds during Gamescom.