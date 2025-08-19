Grammarly, on Monday, announced a range of new artificial intelligence (AI) agents. These AI agents are aimed at solving specific writing-related challenges and can help users improve their writing, as well as offer tools to better check the content for plagiarism and AI-generated text. These agents are being integrated into the company's new platform, dubbed Docs, which is an AI-native writing surface. The interface can be used to write text and to access different agents for specific tasks. Notably, while Docs itself is a free tool available to all users, the AI agents can only be used by paid subscribers.

Grammarly Introduces AI Agents for Writing Tasks

In a blog post, the company announced eight specialised AI agents aimed at targeted assistance for specific writing tasks. Available within Docs, the company says this new restructuring of the features within its writing interface is part of a larger redesign where the platform will be built on agentic AI. The free-to-use Docs also comes with an AI Assistant that can be used for brainstorming ideas, summarising content, and asking for specific feedback.

Grammarly said the existing AI tools are not adequate to handle students' and professionals' writing needs, and they require spending a lot of time finding the right prompt and refining the output via multiple iterations. Instead, the company says its AI agents are built for specific functionalities and can thus easily provide support for particular needs. Currently, there are eight AI agents available:

The Reader Reactions agent can take up the role of a target reader and predict the demographic's key takeaways, questions, and confusions. Based on that, it provides feedback to the user.

The AI Grader agent is aimed at students, and users can add information about their instructor and any publicly available writing information about them to provide feedback about the write-up in their style. It can also estimate the grade a paper will receive.

The Citation Finder agent finds and shares relevant evidence supporting or refuting the claims made in a piece of writing, and automatically adds these citations to the piece.

The Expert Review agent acts as a subject-matter expert and provides topic-specific technical feedback to complex and nuanced writings.

As the name suggests, the Proofreader agent offers in-line suggestions tailored to the user's writing style and target audience.

The AI Detector agent scans text and provides a score to highlight which portions of a writing were generated by AI, and which were written by a human.

The Plagiarism Checker agent checks a text against large databases, academic papers, websites, and published works to identify whether the writing has “unintentional similarities” without citations.

Finally, the Paraphraser agent can adjust a write-up to fit a specific tone, audience, and style.

“We're moving beyond simple suggestions to intelligent agents that understand context and actively help users achieve their communication goals,” said Luke Behnke, Grammarly's VP of Product Management.