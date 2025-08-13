Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus NUC 15 Performance Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched

Asus NUC 15 Performance Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched

The Asus NUC 15 Performance mini PC supports up to five external displays.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 August 2025 18:28 IST
Asus NUC 15 Performance Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus NUC 15 Performance uses three built-in fans and a dual vapour chamber

Highlights
  • Asus NUC 15 Performance is a customisable NUC Kit made for business use
  • The mini PC comes without a pre-installed operating system, RAM, or SSD
  • The Asus NUC 15 Performance supports NVIDIA DLSS 4, NVIDIA Studio tools
Advertisement

Asus NUC 15 Performance has been unveiled in select markets globally. The mini PC comes with Intel Core processors and can be configured with up to 96GB of RAM. It is claimed to offer a performance improvement of up to 18 percent over previous models. It is said to be able to handle demanding applications efficiently, supporting smooth multitasking. The PC is equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 or RTX 5060 GPUs and can be connected with up to five displays. 

Asus NUC 15 Performance Features, Specifications

The newly unveiled Asus NUC 15 Performance is powered by either an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX or Ultra 7 255HX processor, and the company says it offers up to 18 percent better performance than previous models. It can be paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 or 5060 GPUs, and the system also supports Nvidia DLSS 4, Nvidia Studio tools for content creation, as well as Nvidia NIM microservices for building AI-powered applications and workflows.

Asus says that the NUC 15 Performance is a customisable NUC Kit designed for business use, which comes without a pre-installed operating system, RAM, or SSD, allowing users to configure it to their exact needs. Each unit includes a stand for vertical or horizontal placement, and the logo-free chassis can be customised with a business logo.

The Asus NUC 15 Performance uses three built-in fans and a dual vapour chamber for quiet, efficient cooling. The chassis is engineered for improved airflow, helping prevent overheating and ensuring stable performance during heavy workloads. Fan speed is said to automatically adapt to the system's temperature and activity level, while the low-noise design is suitable for tasks like data analysis, video editing, or virtual meetings. 

The Asus NUC 15 Performance mini PC supports up to five displays through two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 2.1 ports, and one Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port with DisplayPort 2.1. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

The Asus NUC 15 Performance is powered by a 330W external adaptor, and it features a 3.5mm front stereo headset jack. It measures 282.4×189.55×56.5mm, with the integrated base having a width of 146.44mm, and weighs 3.12kg.

The company has not yet revealed the price details of the Asus NUC 15 Performance mini PC. Eligible model users can also redeem a 3-month Adobe trial for access to professional creative tools.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus NUC 15 Performance, Asus NUC 15 Performance Launch, Asus NUC 15 Performance Features, Asus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme P4 5G Series Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
Asus NUC 15 Performance Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Poco M7 Plus 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  3. Realme P4 5G Series Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  4. iPhone 14 Price Drops to an All-Time Low on Vijay Sales
  5. Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Deals On Samsung Smartphones
  6. Perseid Meteor Shower 2025 to Dazzle Night Sky in August
  7. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Chipset Leak May Disappoint Some Fans Looking to Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Get Android 16-Based One UI 8 Beta Update: Report
  2. Apple Responds After Elon Musk Alleges Favourism to OpenAI, Says App Store ‘Free of Bias’: Report
  3. Asus NUC 15 Performance Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched
  4. Acer India Launches New Laptop Manufacturing Facility in Puducherry, Says Committed to Make in India Mission
  5. Realme P4 5G Series Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Vivo X300 Listings on China's Radio Certification Agency Website Hint at Imminent Launch
  7. Google Reportedly Working on Adding Support for Full-Range of Canvas Tools in Gemini’s Android App
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ to Feature the Same Chipset as Last Year's Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Tipster Claims
  9. Infinix Hot 60i 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Company Teases Key Specifications
  10. Perseid Meteor Shower 2025 to Dazzle Night Sky in August
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »