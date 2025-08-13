Asus NUC 15 Performance has been unveiled in select markets globally. The mini PC comes with Intel Core processors and can be configured with up to 96GB of RAM. It is claimed to offer a performance improvement of up to 18 percent over previous models. It is said to be able to handle demanding applications efficiently, supporting smooth multitasking. The PC is equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 or RTX 5060 GPUs and can be connected with up to five displays.

Asus NUC 15 Performance Features, Specifications

The newly unveiled Asus NUC 15 Performance is powered by either an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX or Ultra 7 255HX processor, and the company says it offers up to 18 percent better performance than previous models. It can be paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 or 5060 GPUs, and the system also supports Nvidia DLSS 4, Nvidia Studio tools for content creation, as well as Nvidia NIM microservices for building AI-powered applications and workflows.

Asus says that the NUC 15 Performance is a customisable NUC Kit designed for business use, which comes without a pre-installed operating system, RAM, or SSD, allowing users to configure it to their exact needs. Each unit includes a stand for vertical or horizontal placement, and the logo-free chassis can be customised with a business logo.

The Asus NUC 15 Performance uses three built-in fans and a dual vapour chamber for quiet, efficient cooling. The chassis is engineered for improved airflow, helping prevent overheating and ensuring stable performance during heavy workloads. Fan speed is said to automatically adapt to the system's temperature and activity level, while the low-noise design is suitable for tasks like data analysis, video editing, or virtual meetings.

The Asus NUC 15 Performance mini PC supports up to five displays through two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 2.1 ports, and one Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port with DisplayPort 2.1. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

The Asus NUC 15 Performance is powered by a 330W external adaptor, and it features a 3.5mm front stereo headset jack. It measures 282.4×189.55×56.5mm, with the integrated base having a width of 146.44mm, and weighs 3.12kg.

The company has not yet revealed the price details of the Asus NUC 15 Performance mini PC. Eligible model users can also redeem a 3-month Adobe trial for access to professional creative tools.