Asus ROG Xbox Ally, the upcoming handheld gaming console from the Taiwanese firm, was reportedly listed on an e-commerce website along with the key specifications of the yet-to-be-launched handheld. This comes weeks after the price in Europe of the Xbox-branded handheld console leaked online. Microsoft is expected to announce the launch date of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X during Gamescom 2025, which is scheduled to begin on August 20. The two handhelds were earlier tipped to launch in October this year in Europe.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally Amazon Microsite Hints at Upcoming Arrival

The Verge's Tom Warren revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that a microsite of the ROG Xbox Ally was published on Amazon. The microsite has since been taken down, after hinting that the company is preparing to make the handheld PC available for purchase soon. The Redmond firm is expected to announce its launch date during the Gamescom 2025 event, which begins on August 20. A tipster recently claimed that the handhelds will debut on October 16.

the Xbox Ally has appeared on Amazon, but no price or release date info. I'd expect info on both at Gamescom next week. While euro pricing has leaked it's the USD pricing that's key for this device https://t.co/RRDVTU22mF pic.twitter.com/X5kDQXUcVs — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 13, 2025

According to a recent report, the price of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X will start at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 61,236) and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 91,906) in Europe, respectively. Asus has developed the handheld in collaboration with Microsoft, but neither of the companies has confirmed the launch date.

First unveiled on June 8 by Microsoft, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 dual-channel RAM (up to 6,400Mhz) and up to 512GB expandable onboard storage. It features a PCIe Gen 4 M.2 2280 SSD. It sports a 7-inch LCD screen with full-HD resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 120Hz of refresh rate. It is important to note that the handheld PC will not run Xbox console games.

The upcoming Asus ROG Xbox Ally will also ship with Armoury Crate SE, paired with Xbox Game Bar buttons for quick access to adjust the settings of the handheld based on the game a user is playing. It packs a 60Wh capacity battery.

The Xbox-branded handheld runs on Windows, unlike Valve's Steam Deck, which runs on Linux-based SteamOS. It also features “Contoured Grips”. The handheld PC comes with ABXY buttons, inspired by the colours of an Xbox controller. Moreover, the joysticks have been placed similarly to an Xbox controller.