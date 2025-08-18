Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Asus ROG Xbox Ally Briefly Listed on Amazon Ahead of Imminent Launch Date Announcement

Asus ROG Xbox Ally Briefly Listed on Amazon Ahead of Imminent Launch Date Announcement

Microsoft is expected to announce the launch date of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X at Gamescom 2025.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2025 13:37 IST
Asus ROG Xbox Ally Briefly Listed on Amazon Ahead of Imminent Launch Date Announcement

Photo Credit: Microsoft

ROG Xbox Ally will come with a dedicated Armoury Crate SE button

Highlights
  • ROG Xbox Ally features 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • ROG Xbox Ally owners will not be able to Xbox console games
  • The company first unveiled the handheld in June
Advertisement

Asus ROG Xbox Ally, the upcoming handheld gaming console from the Taiwanese firm, was reportedly listed on an e-commerce website along with the key specifications of the yet-to-be-launched handheld. This comes weeks after the price in Europe of the Xbox-branded handheld console leaked online. Microsoft is expected to announce the launch date of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X during Gamescom 2025, which is scheduled to begin on August 20. The two handhelds were earlier tipped to launch in October this year in Europe.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally Amazon Microsite Hints at Upcoming Arrival

The Verge's Tom Warren revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that a microsite of the ROG Xbox Ally was published on Amazon. The microsite has since been taken down, after hinting that the company is preparing to make the handheld PC available for purchase soon. The Redmond firm is expected to announce its launch date during the Gamescom 2025 event, which begins on August 20. A tipster recently claimed that the handhelds will debut on October 16. 

According to a recent report, the price of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X will start at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 61,236) and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 91,906) in Europe, respectively. Asus has developed the handheld in collaboration with Microsoft, but neither of the companies has confirmed the launch date.

First unveiled on June 8 by Microsoft, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 dual-channel RAM (up to 6,400Mhz) and up to 512GB expandable onboard storage. It features a PCIe Gen 4 M.2 2280 SSD. It sports a 7-inch LCD screen with full-HD resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 120Hz of refresh rate. It is important to note that the handheld PC will not run Xbox console games.

The upcoming Asus ROG Xbox Ally will also ship with Armoury Crate SE, paired with Xbox Game Bar buttons for quick access to adjust the settings of the handheld based on the game a user is playing. It packs a 60Wh capacity battery.

The Xbox-branded handheld runs on Windows, unlike Valve's Steam Deck, which runs on Linux-based SteamOS. It also features “Contoured Grips”. The handheld PC comes with ABXY buttons, inspired by the colours of an Xbox controller. Moreover, the joysticks have been placed similarly to an Xbox controller.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X, ROG Xbox, Xbox, Microsoft, Ally, Gaming Handhelds, Windows, Gamescom, Gamescom 2025
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Tipped to Come With a 6.27-inch Screen and 4,300mAh Battery

Related Stories

Asus ROG Xbox Ally Briefly Listed on Amazon Ahead of Imminent Launch Date Announcement
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 15 5G: India Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features & More
  2. Airtel Down? Thousands of Users Report Issues With Calls, Messages
  3. Lava Play Ultra 5G to Launch in India on August 20 With These Features
  4. iPhone 17e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  6. Honor X7c 5G With 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Price
  7. Grok Imagine Is Free for All Users Globally: How to Use It
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  9. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Listed by Retailers Days Ahead of Debut
  10. Asus ROG Xbox Ally Briefly Listed on This Website Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P4 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20
  2. iPhone 17 Production Reportedly Begins in India At Foxconn’s Bengaluru Facility
  3. Google Photos Said to Be Testing a Tinder-Style Swipe-Based Photo Deletion Feature
  4. Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 Launched With 9,700mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Camera
  5. Vivo Y500 China Launch, Design Teased Days After Company Unveils Vivo Y400 in India
  6. Honor X7c 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OpenAI Says GPT-5 Is Now ‘Warmer and Friendlier’ After Users Complained About Cold Treatment
  8. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Including 67W Power Adapter Reportedly Listed on Retailer Sites
  9. Airtel Down? Telecom Operator Responds as Thousands of Users Report Issues Making Calls, Sending Messages
  10. BSNL Launches e-SIM Service in Tamil Nadu Circle; Pan-India Expansion to Follow Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »