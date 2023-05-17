Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus ROG and TUF Gaming Laptops With Mid Range Nvidia RTX GPUs Launched in India: All Details

Asus ROG and TUF Gaming Laptops With Mid-Range Nvidia RTX GPUs Launched in India: All Details

These laptops and tablets are targeted at the budget-conscious gamer.

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 May 2023 16:08 IST
Asus ROG and TUF Gaming Laptops With Mid-Range Nvidia RTX GPUs Launched in India: All Details

Asus' new ROG and TUF series of gaming laptops launched in India

Highlights
  • The ROG Flow Z13 Acronym is a very unique looking gaming tablet
  • The new models support up to Nvidia’s RTX 4070 GPUs
  • Most of the laptops meet Asus’ Nebula Display standards

Asus has launched a fleet of new gaming laptops in India as part of its ROG and TUF range, featuring mid-range Nvidia RTX 4000 series GPUs. The Intel-based models include the new ROG Strix G16 and ROG Strix G18, ROG Flow Z13, ROG Flow Z13 Acronym, ROG Zephyrus G16 and TUF Gaming F15 and F17. The AMD models include the ROG Strix G17, ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus G14, TUF Gaming A15 and 17, and finally, an all-AMD solution with a Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU called the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition. This completes Asus' gaming laptop portfolio for 2023 as the company had previously launched its premium lineup back in March.


Asus ROG and TUF gaming laptops price in India, availability

All the new models will be available via online stores such as Asus' own e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon, as well as the company's branded offline stores. Customers will also be able to purchase them from popular offline retail chains such as Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and other Asus authorised dealers. Here are the starting prices for all the models:

  • Asus ROG Strix G18 - Rs. 1,69,990
  • Asus ROG Strix G17 - Rs. 1, 59,990
  • Asus ROG Strix G16 - Rs. 1,44,990
  • Asus ROG Flow X13 - Rs. 1,74,990
  • Asus ROG Flow Z13 - Rs. 2,09,990
  • Asus ROG Flow Z13 Acronym - Rs. 2,84,990
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - Rs. 1,49,990
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 - Rs. 1,69,990
  • Asus TUF Gaming F15 - Rs. 1,15,990
  • Asus TUF Gaming A15 - Rs. 1,05,990
  • Asus TUF Gaming A17 - Rs. 1,34,990
  • Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition - Rs. 1,39,990

Asus ROG Strix G18, ROG Strix G17, ROG Strix G16 specifications

The Asus ROG Strix G18 and ROG Strix G16 have similar specs and features with the main differences being the display size and keyboard layout. They feature stealthy designs with bold graphics on the lid and keyboard area, along with RGB lighting along the rear. They can be configured with up an Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD (with an additional slot), and a 90WHr battery. You can opt for up to a QHD resolution ‘ROG Nebula Display' with a 240Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync, and 500 nits of brightness.

The Asus ROG Strix G17 is available in a single Eclipse Gray colour and features up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. This model can accommodate up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. It features a more discreet design and the RGB lighting strip is on the front edge of the laptop, to help distinguish it from the Intel models.

Asus ROG Flow X13, ROG Flow Z13, ROG Flow Z13 Acronym specifications

The Asus ROG Flow X13 weighs just 1.3kg and features a 360 degree rotating hinge for the 13.4-inch display. The latter can be configured with up to a QHD resolution,165Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync. The touchscreen display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass DXC protection. The laptop can be specced with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The laptop also supports Asus' XG Mobile external graphics card solution.

Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a gaming tablet featuring a 13.4-inch ROG Nebula Display with touch input and weighs 1.1kg. It can be specced with up to an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and a 1TB SSD. The tablet ships with a detachable RGB backlit keyboard. The ROG Flow Z13 Acronym is a special edition tablet designed in collaboration with German boutique clothing brand Acronym. It comes in a single configuration and features a futuristic, cyberpunk-like design language.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, G16 specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is a thin and light gaming laptop weighing around 2kg and measures 19.9mm thick. It boasts of six speakers, a 90WHr battery, and a 16-inch ROG Nebula display. It can be specced with up to an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

On the other hand, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is an AMD solution with an ‘AniMe Matrix' display on the lid, that can be customised to show a virtual pet or even mini games. It has a starting weight of 1.65kg and is 18.5mm slim. You can get it with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

Asus TUF Gaming F15, TUF Gaming A15, TUF Gaming A17, TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is the company's rugged gaming laptop range featuring a MIL-STD-810H certification, Nvidia's Advanced Optimus tech, and a mini-LED RGB backlit keyboard. It's available in a Mecha Gray colour and features up to an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

Finally, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 and TUF Gaming A17 are similar to the F15, but feature up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU. The Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition is a unique product as it features an AMD CPU and an AMD Radeon RX 7600S GPU, with support for AMD's Smart Shift technology, which we've previously seen on some models like the Dell G5 15 SE (Review).

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023) Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 17.00-inch
Processor Ryzen 9
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023) Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Processor Ryzen 9
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Processor Core i9
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
ROG Strix G16 (2023) Laptop

ROG Strix G16 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
Weight 2.50 kg
ROG Strix G18 (2023) Laptop

ROG Strix G18 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 18.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
Weight 3.10 kg
ROG Flow X13 (2023) Laptop

ROG Flow X13 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.40-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Ryzen 9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
Weight 1.30 kg
ROG Strix G17 (2023) Laptop

ROG Strix G17 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 17.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1440 pixels
Processor Ryzen 9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
Weight 2.80 kg
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) Laptop

ROG Flow Z13 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.40-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i9
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 1.10 kg
Flow Z13 Acronym Laptop

Flow Z13 Acronym Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.40-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i9
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 1.10 kg
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Laptop

ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Ryzen 9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
Weight 1.72 kg
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Laptop

ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i9
RAM 48GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
Weight 2.00 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Asus ROG, Asus ROG Strix, Asus TUF Gaming, Gaming laptops
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Cannes Jury President Ruben Östlund and Members Back Hollywood Writers' Strike
China Shuts Down Over 1,00,000 Fake News Social Media Accounts, Ramps Up Content Cleanup

Related Stories

Asus ROG and TUF Gaming Laptops With Mid-Range Nvidia RTX GPUs Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Debuts Live Speech, Personal Voice and More for iPhone, iPad, Mac
  2. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G May Debut With This Price Tag
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  4. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Launch Date Set; Leaked Images Suggest New Features
  6. Vivo V29e With Dimensity 7000 Series SoC May Debut on This Date
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Series Likely to Launch on This Day
  8. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected to Launch on This Date
  10. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak Online: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG and TUF Gaming Laptops With Mid-Range Nvidia RTX GPUs Launched in India: All Details
  2. PVR-INOX Will Shut Down Around 50 Loss-Making Cinema Screens Over the Next 6 Months
  3. Hyundai Ties Up With Shell to Install Fast EV Chargers at 36 Dealerships Across India
  4. Fire-Boltt Shark Smartwatch With 1.83-Inch HD Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. Johnny Depp Returns to the Big Screen at Cannes Film Festival as Louis XV
  6. Bitcoin Ordinals Cross 7 Million Mark, Indian Web3 Insiders Say NFTs are Here to Stay
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch Set for May 24; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Teased
  8. Overwatch 2’s PvE Hero Mode Has Been Cancelled to Focus on Live Game
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price Leaked; 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped
  10. China Shuts Down Over 1,00,000 Fake News Social Media Accounts, Ramps Up Content Cleanup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.