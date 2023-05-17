Asus has launched a fleet of new gaming laptops in India as part of its ROG and TUF range, featuring mid-range Nvidia RTX 4000 series GPUs. The Intel-based models include the new ROG Strix G16 and ROG Strix G18, ROG Flow Z13, ROG Flow Z13 Acronym, ROG Zephyrus G16 and TUF Gaming F15 and F17. The AMD models include the ROG Strix G17, ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus G14, TUF Gaming A15 and 17, and finally, an all-AMD solution with a Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU called the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition. This completes Asus' gaming laptop portfolio for 2023 as the company had previously launched its premium lineup back in March.



Asus ROG and TUF gaming laptops price in India, availability

All the new models will be available via online stores such as Asus' own e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon, as well as the company's branded offline stores. Customers will also be able to purchase them from popular offline retail chains such as Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and other Asus authorised dealers. Here are the starting prices for all the models:

Asus ROG Strix G18 - Rs. 1,69,990

Asus ROG Strix G17 - Rs. 1, 59,990

Asus ROG Strix G16 - Rs. 1,44,990

Asus ROG Flow X13 - Rs. 1,74,990

Asus ROG Flow Z13 - Rs. 2,09,990

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Acronym - Rs. 2,84,990

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - Rs. 1,49,990

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 - Rs. 1,69,990

Asus TUF Gaming F15 - Rs. 1,15,990

Asus TUF Gaming A15 - Rs. 1,05,990

Asus TUF Gaming A17 - Rs. 1,34,990

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition - Rs. 1,39,990

Asus ROG Strix G18, ROG Strix G17, ROG Strix G16 specifications

The Asus ROG Strix G18 and ROG Strix G16 have similar specs and features with the main differences being the display size and keyboard layout. They feature stealthy designs with bold graphics on the lid and keyboard area, along with RGB lighting along the rear. They can be configured with up an Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD (with an additional slot), and a 90WHr battery. You can opt for up to a QHD resolution ‘ROG Nebula Display' with a 240Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync, and 500 nits of brightness.

The Asus ROG Strix G17 is available in a single Eclipse Gray colour and features up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. This model can accommodate up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. It features a more discreet design and the RGB lighting strip is on the front edge of the laptop, to help distinguish it from the Intel models.

Asus ROG Flow X13, ROG Flow Z13, ROG Flow Z13 Acronym specifications

The Asus ROG Flow X13 weighs just 1.3kg and features a 360 degree rotating hinge for the 13.4-inch display. The latter can be configured with up to a QHD resolution,165Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync. The touchscreen display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass DXC protection. The laptop can be specced with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The laptop also supports Asus' XG Mobile external graphics card solution.

Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a gaming tablet featuring a 13.4-inch ROG Nebula Display with touch input and weighs 1.1kg. It can be specced with up to an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and a 1TB SSD. The tablet ships with a detachable RGB backlit keyboard. The ROG Flow Z13 Acronym is a special edition tablet designed in collaboration with German boutique clothing brand Acronym. It comes in a single configuration and features a futuristic, cyberpunk-like design language.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, G16 specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is a thin and light gaming laptop weighing around 2kg and measures 19.9mm thick. It boasts of six speakers, a 90WHr battery, and a 16-inch ROG Nebula display. It can be specced with up to an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

On the other hand, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is an AMD solution with an ‘AniMe Matrix' display on the lid, that can be customised to show a virtual pet or even mini games. It has a starting weight of 1.65kg and is 18.5mm slim. You can get it with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

Asus TUF Gaming F15, TUF Gaming A15, TUF Gaming A17, TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is the company's rugged gaming laptop range featuring a MIL-STD-810H certification, Nvidia's Advanced Optimus tech, and a mini-LED RGB backlit keyboard. It's available in a Mecha Gray colour and features up to an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

Finally, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 and TUF Gaming A17 are similar to the F15, but feature up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU. The Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition is a unique product as it features an AMD CPU and an AMD Radeon RX 7600S GPU, with support for AMD's Smart Shift technology, which we've previously seen on some models like the Dell G5 15 SE (Review).

