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Asus ROG Edition 20 Lineup Unveiled at Computex 2026 to Commemorate 20 Years of ROG Series Products

The ROG Edition 20 lineup sports a new design, aesthetics, and colour schemes.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2026 19:18 IST
Asus ROG Edition 20 Lineup Unveiled at Computex 2026 to Commemorate 20 Years of ROG Series Products
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Highlights
  • Asus has unveiled the ROG Crosshair X870E Edition 20 motherboard
  • Asus showcased the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Edition 20 GPU
  • The ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle has also debuted
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Asus introduced the dedicated Republic of Gamers (ROG) gaming lineup in 2006. To commemorate 20 years of the ROG series, the Taiwan-based tech giant unveiled the 'ROG Edition 20' on Monday in Taipei during a pre-event showcase ahead of Computex 2026, which is scheduled to begin on June 2. As part of the ROG Edition 20 lineup, the company has launched the ROG Crosshair X870E Edition 20 motherboard, the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Edition 20 GPU, the ROG Thor Edition 20 power supply unit, and a new modular PC case, with the products featuring new aesthetics with the ROG Black colour scheme.

Asus ROG Edition 20 Lineup Devices, Products

During the Computex 2026 pre-event, the tech giant unveiled the ROG Crosshair X870E Edition 20, its flagship motherboard. It features an integrated AIO cooling architecture, comprising the ROG Ryujin Edition 20 cooling solution and a full‑width thermal deck, which is capable of controlling the temperatures of the CPU and VRM. The motherboard also gets the Asetek EMMA Gen10 V3Rx pump, along with a Swivel Dual 6.67‑inch LCD screen setup.

asus rog nuc 16 inline Asus Edition 20

Asus has unveiled the ROG GR20 Edition 20 modular PC case

 

Apart from this, the company has unveiled the new ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Edition 20 flagship GPU, which offers a quad-fan design to deliver up to 20 percent enhanced airflow and pressure. The latest ROG Thor 3000W Titanium III Edition 20 power supply unit is capable of powering configurations of up to four Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs simultaneously, owing to its “server-grade GaN MOSFET” components.

To complete the package, Asus has showcased its ROG GR20 Edition 20 modular PC case, which gets the same aesthetics as other ROG Edition 20 products. The entire lineup ships in the ROG Black colourway, while integrating ROG Red, Crystal Lens, and Radiant Gold accents.

For gamers looking to get the whole package, the company has introduced the ROG NUC 16 Edition 20 desktop, with a “semi-transparent” black chassis and hues of gold. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, which supports DLSS 4.5, along with the QuietFlow cooling solution, and up to 300 watts of combined CPU and GPU heat dissipation. It supports up to five 4K monitors.

Along with this, the company has also unveiled the ROG G1000 Edition 20 desktop, the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-G Edition 20 monitor, the ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro Edition 20 quad-band Wi-Fi 7 gaming router, and the ROG Azoth Extreme Edition 20 backlit mechanical keyboard. Lastly, the special edition ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle, with the gaming handheld and the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR glasses, has also been unveiled with similar aesthetics.

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Further reading: Asus ROG Edition 20, Asus, Computex 2026
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Asus ROG Edition 20 Lineup Unveiled at Computex 2026 to Commemorate 20 Years of ROG Series Products
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