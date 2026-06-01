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Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra Announced With Blackwell RTX GPU, Nvidia RTX Spark Superchip

Microsoft has confirmed that the Surface Laptop Ultra will be released later this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2026 14:18 IST
Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra Announced With Blackwell RTX GPU, Nvidia RTX Spark Superchip

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The new Surface Laptop Ultra will be offered in two colour options

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Highlights
  • Surface Laptop Ultra features a Blackwell RTX GPU from Nvidia
  • It offers up to 128GB of unified memory and full CUDA support
  • The laptop will be released later this year
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Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra was announced on Sunday as the company's most powerful Surface laptop built to date. Developed in collaboration with Nvidia, the Redmond-based tech giant says its new laptop is aimed at creators, developers, AI researchers, and professionals. The Surface Laptop Ultra features Nvidia's latest Blackwell RTX graphics architecture with up to 128GB of unified memory and full CUDA support for handling demanding workloads such as large AI models, 3D rendering, software compilation, and complex simulations.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra Availability

Microsoft has confirmed that the Surface Laptop Ultra will be released later this year. However, its pricing details or region-wise availability have yet to be announced. The Surface Laptop Ultra will be offered in Platinum and Nightfall colour options.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra Features, Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra sports a 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen display with up to 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness. The panel offers a pixel density of 262ppi and is claimed to deliver high-precision colour accuracy for professional creative workloads. Microsoft says this is the brightest display it has ever shipped on a Surface device.

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU. It is also claimed to be the first Surface device to feature full Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) support. As per the company, it can deliver up to 1 petaflop of AI compute performance. This allows users to run local AI models with up to 120 billion parameters.

The Surface Laptop Ultra can be configured with up to 128GB of unified memory that is capable of dynamically allocating system resources between the CPU and GPU depending on workload requirements. The company says the hardware has been tuned for Nvidia RTX Spark workloads and next-generation Windows AI experiences.

The RTX Spark, notably, is a new superchip by Nvidia that combines a Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores, fifth-generation Tensor cores, and a 20-core Nvidia Grace CPU.

For sustained performance, the Surface Laptop Ultra's thermal system is said to feature up to 2.5 times the thermal capacity of the 15-inch Surface Laptop (7th Edition). On the connectivity front, it includes an HDMI port, USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The laptop also features Microsoft's largest haptic touchpad to date and supports Windows Hello for facial recognition. Microsoft says the Surface Laptop Ultra has been engineered with repairability in mind, with internal wayfinding and purchasable replacement parts.

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Further reading: Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra, Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra Specifications, Microsoft
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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