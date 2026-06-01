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Acer Swift Air 14 Launched With Intel Core Series 3 CPU, Lightweight Design at Computex 2026

The Acer Swift Air 14 offers a lightweight aluminium chassis, a 120Hz display, long battery life and support for Acer's AI software tools.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2026 15:08 IST
Acer Swift Air 14 Launched With Intel Core Series 3 CPU, Lightweight Design at Computex 2026

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Swift Air 14 comes in Sage Green, Frost Blue, Blossom Pink and Lilac Purple colourways

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Highlights
  • The Acer Swift Air 14 offers a 14-inch 120Hz display
  • Acer equips the laptop with a dedicated AI NPU
  • Acer includes quad speakers with DTS X Ultra audio
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Acer unveiled the Swift Air 14 ahead of Computex 2026 as the latest addition to the company's Swift laptop portfolio. Powered by Intel's latest Core Series 3 processors, the Windows 11 laptop features a dedicated neural processing unit and support for AI-powered experiences. Acer also announced the Swift Spin 14 AI at the event, expanding its AI PC portfolio with a new convertible model. The Swift Air 14 offers a lightweight aluminium chassis, a 120Hz display, long battery life and support for Acer's AI software tools.

Acer Swift Air 14 Price, Availability

The Acer Swift Air 14 will go on sale in EMEA markets in July 2026, in North America in August 2026, and in Australia during the third quarter of 2026, the company said in a press release. The laptop will be offered in Sage Green, Frost Blue, Blossom Pink and Lilac Purple colour options. Acer has not announced pricing for the laptop yet.

Acer Swift Air 14 Features, Specifications

The Acer Swift Air 14 sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 350 nits brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour coverage. It is powered by up to an Intel Core 7 Processor 350 paired with Intel Graphics. The laptop includes a dedicated NPU capable of delivering up to 17 TOPS and up to 40 platform TOPS for AI workloads. It runs Windows 11 Home and supports AI experiences through Acer's software suite. A dedicated Copilot key provides quick access to Microsoft's AI assistant. The laptop packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 SSD storage, with support for up to 1TB.

For video calls and security, Acer equips the Swift Air 14 with an FHD IR camera that supports Windows Hello facial recognition. The camera also includes a privacy shutter. Acer PurifiedView enhances video quality, while Acer PurifiedVoice uses AI-assisted noise reduction during calls.

Connectivity options on the Acer Swift Air 14 include Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two full-function USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop features an aluminium chassis and a 180-degree hinge that allows the display to lie flat. Audio is handled by quad stereo speakers with DTS X: Ultra support, alongside dual digital microphones.

The Acer Swift Air 14 houses a 70Wh three-cell lithium-ion battery. Acer claims up to 19 hours of video playback, up to 16 hours of web browsing and up to 12 hours under MobileMark 30 testing. It also supports fast charging and can reportedly reach a 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes. The laptop measures 313.99×222.65×12.9-13.3mm and weighs 1.25kg.

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Further reading: Acer Swift Air 14, Acer Swift Air 14 Features, Acer Swift Series, Acer, Computex 2026
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Acer Swift Air 14 Launched With Intel Core Series 3 CPU, Lightweight Design at Computex 2026
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