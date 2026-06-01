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HP OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026), OmniBook X 14 (2026) Unveiled With Nvidia's RTX Spark 'Superchip'

HP claims that the two OmniBook series laptops will be the thinnest models to feature the Nvidia RTX Spark superchip.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2026 14:57 IST
HP OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026), OmniBook X 14 (2026) Unveiled With Nvidia's RTX Spark 'Superchip'

Photo Credit: HP

HP has yet to reveal the pricing details of the new laptops

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Highlights
  • HP OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026) will go on sale later this year
  • HP OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026)is claimed to offer all-day battery life
  • Nvidia RTX Spark features a Grace CPU
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Nvidia hosted its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) on Monday. During the keynote event, the CEO of the US-based chipmaker unveiled the tech giant's new Nvidia RTX Spark chipset. Positioned as a “superchip”, the SoC comprises the company's Grace series CPU, an NPU, a modem, and a GPU, providing an all-in-one solution for on-device AI personal agents. Separately, HP has unveiled its next-generation OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026) and OmniBook X 14 (2026), which are powered by Nvidia's new RTX Spark superchip. The company claims that the devices are the world's thinnest laptops to feature the Nvidia RTX Spark. The tech giant also plans to introduce its new compact desktops with the RTX Spark chip.

HP OmniBook Ultra 16, OmniBook X 14 Availability, Features

HP has yet to reveal the exact specifications, features, and pricing of the two new OmniBook series laptops. The company expects the HP OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026) and OmniBook X 14 (2026), with the Nvidia RTX Spark chip, to go on sale in select global markets later this year, and the pricing details will be revealed “closer to availability”.

The new Nvidia RTX Spark-powered OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026) and OmniBook X 14 (2026) models will be built for developers and other users who wish to run AI personal agents on their devices. HP's Senior Vice President, Samuel Chang, said, “Our expanded portfolio pairs compact, powerful hardware with pre-configured environments and open-source toolchains to eliminate setup friction and accelerate the path from idea to execution. Whether it is a device optimized for hybrid Windows workflows, creators, gamers, or AI practitioners, or powerful workstations for edge development.”

On top of this, the tech giant also claims that the OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026) and OmniBook X 14 (2026) will arrive as the world's thinnest laptops to be equipped with the Nvidia RTX Spark chip. The company also claims that the laptops will deliver “all-day battery life”, along with the chipmaker's full-stack AI platform and the suite of RTX technologies.

Nvidia's new RTX Spark chip comprises an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU, featuring 6,144 CUDA [Compute Unified Device Architecture] cores, along with fifth-generation Tensor cores, delivering up to 1 petaflops FP4 AI performance, up to 128GB of unified memory, NVLink-C2C (chip-to-chip) modem, and a custom 20-core Nvidia Grace CPU, which has been co-designed by Nvidia and MediaTek.

The US-based chipmaker claims that the Nvidia RTX Spark is capable of rendering 3D scenes larger than 90GB, editing 12K resolution videos in 4:2:2 aspect ratio, generating 4K resolution AI videos, running 120 billion-parameter large language models with up to 1 million tokens context using agents locally, and running AAA-rated games at up to 1440p/100 fps.

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Further reading: HP OmniBook Ultra 16, HP OmniBook X 14, HP, Nvidia, Nvidia RTX Spark
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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HP OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026), OmniBook X 14 (2026) Unveiled With Nvidia's RTX Spark 'Superchip'
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