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Itel Aqua Launched in India With IP67 Rating, 1,200mAh Battery: Price, Features

The Itel Aqua is currently available through retail stores across the country.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2026 17:02 IST
Itel Aqua Launched in India With IP67 Rating, 1,200mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Aqua comes in Black, Blue and Red colour options

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Highlights
  • Itel adds AI noise cancellation for voice calls
  • The phone offers up to 32GB of expandable storage
  • Itel includes support for 10 Indian languages
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Itel has launched the Aqua feature phone in India with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset also supports AI Environmental Noise Cancellation, a 1,200mAh battery and USB Type-C charging. The Itel Aqua is part of the company's new Inno Series of feature phones and is priced at Rs. 1,799. Other features include a 2.4-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, wireless FM radio recording, support for 10 Indian languages and up to 32GB of expandable storage.

Itel Aqua Price in India, Availability

In India, the Itel Aqua is priced at Rs. 1,799, and the phone is available in Blue, Red and Black colour options. The handset is currently available through retail stores across the country.

Itel Aqua Features, Specifications

The Itel Aqua features a 2.4-inch display designed for outdoor visibility. The company says the screen offers enhanced brightness levels for improved readability. Itel has not disclosed details about the processor, RAM capacity or operating system powering the handset. The phone supports up to 32GB of expandable storage via a memory card. It also stores up to 1,000 contacts with contact icons, supports up to 250 messages, and can maintain up to 60 call logs.

For imaging, the Itel Aqua handset features a VGA rear camera. The feature phone includes AI Environmental Noise Cancellation for clearer voice calls. According to Itel, the feature reduces surrounding noise during conversations. The handset also supports King Voice, a bilingual voice assistance feature that provides menu prompts, call information and notifications in English and Hindi.

Language support on the Itel Aqua extends to 10 Indian languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada and Malayalam. Connectivity options include Bluetooth support, wireless FM radio with recording functionality and Type-C charging. Users can also share files wirelessly via Bluetooth. The phone also comes with speed dial support, automatic call recording, menu and phone book entry reading support, instant reading, time update support, customisation options, and a Super Battery Mode.

Itel packs a 1,200mAh battery in the Aqua handset and supports charging via a USB Type-C port. The feature phone carries an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The company says the handset is built to withstand accidental drops, rough handling, rain, splashes, wet soil and muddy outdoor conditions. The feature phone measures 127.5×54.4×10.65mm.

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Further reading: Itel Aqua, Itel Aqua Price in India, Itel Aqua India Launch, Itel Aqua Features, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Itel Aqua Launched in India With IP67 Rating, 1,200mAh Battery: Price, Features
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