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  • Huawei Nova 16 Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Camera, Nova 16z Tags Along: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 16 Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera, Nova 16z Tags Along: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 16 is offered in Iridescent Mother of Pearl, Sky Blue, Sky White, and Starry Black colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2026 17:03 IST
Huawei Nova 16 Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera, Nova 16z Tags Along: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova 16 sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 16 features a dual rear camera setup
  • Huawei Nova 16z sports a 6.7-inch display
  • Huawei Nova 16z is offered in three colour options
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Huawei Nova 16 was launched in China on Monday, along with the Huawei Nova 16z. The new handsets are currently on sale in the country in two RAM and storage configurations. Both smartphones are powered by different Kirin chipsets, along with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, the new Huawei Nova 16 series phones are equipped with dual rear camera systems, headlined by 50-megapixel main cameras. While the standard model boasts a 7,000mAh battery, the Nova 16z is backed by a 6,000mAh cell.

Huawei Nova 16, Nova 16z Price, Availability

The price of the Huawei Nova 16 starts at CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 42,000) for the base variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 512GB storage configuration costs CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 49,000). On the other hand, the base option of the Huawei Nova 16z, with the same RAM and storage capacities, is priced at CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 38,000), while the top-of-the-line 512GB model costs CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 45,000).

Both smartphones are currently on sale in China via the Huawei online store. The Huawei Nova 16 and Nova 16z are offered in Iridescent Mother of Pearl, Sky White, and Starry Black (translated from Chinese) colour options. However, the Nova 16 model is also available in a Sky Blue colourway.

Huawei Nova 16 Specifications, Features

The Huawei Nova 16 is a dual SIM handset that runs on HarmonyOS 6.1. It sports a 6.68-inch Full-HD+ (1,280 x 2,800 pixels) OLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, and aluminosilicate glass protection. The phone is powered by a Kirin 9010S chipset, along with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The company claims that the handset ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

huawei nova 16z inline Huawei Nova 16z

Huawei Nova 16z gets a 12-megapixel telephoto camera
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

For optics, the Huawei Nova 16 carries a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter featuring an f/1.9 aperture, paired with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with f/2.6 aperture, optical image stabilisation, 3.3x optical zoom, and up to 100x digital zoom. On the front, it boasts a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Huawei Nova 16 packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, a USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, an IR blaster, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a gyroscope, an e-compass, and an ambient light sensor. It measures 159.6×75.5×7.3mm and weighs about 199g.

Huawei Nova 16z Specifications, Features

The Huawei Nova 16z is also a dual SIM phone that ships with the same software as the standard model. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,084×2,412 pixels) OLED display, which offers the same features as the Huawei Nova 16. It also shares the IP rating with the standard model. Huawei's Kirin 8020 chipset powers the new Nova 16z.

In the camera department, the Huawei Nova 16z gets the same primary rear and front-facing camera as the Nova 16. However, the Nova 16z is equipped with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture, OIS, up to 3x optical zoom, and up to 30x digital zoom.

The Huawei Nova 16z is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It also boasts the same connectivity options and onboard sensors as the standard Nova 16. The Huawei Nova 16z measures 161.79×75.47×7.19mm and weighs about 196.5g.

Huawei Nova 16

Huawei Nova 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.68-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6.1
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Huawei Nova 16z

Huawei Nova 16z

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6.1
Resolution 1,084x2412 pixels
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Further reading: Huawei Nova 16, Huawei Nova 16z, Huawei, Huawei Nova 16 Price, Huawei Nova 16z Price, Huawei Nova 16 Launch, Huawei Nova 16z Launch, Huawei Nova 16 Specifications, Huawei Nova 16z Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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