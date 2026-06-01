Vivo X Fold 6 is said to be in the works as a successor to the Vivo X Fold 5. While Vivo is yet to confirm its arrival, a new leak coming out of China has offered hints about the book-style foldable's launch timeline and key specifications. The handset is tipped to come with a large battery compared to its predecessor. The Vivo X Fold 6 is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. It could feature an upgraded rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel sensor.

Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the Vivo X Fold 6 will launch in China at the end of this month. It is tipped to be unveiled with a Vivo's familiar large circular camera module. The screen is said to feature rounded corners. The white colour variant is said to be the top choice for the engineering sample.

The Vivo X Fold 6 is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. Vivo has previously used Qualcomm processors for its X Fold lineup. The Vivo X Fold 5 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood, while the Vivo X Fold 3 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The upcoming Vivo X Fold 6 is likely to have a slim and lightweight body, and the battery capacity of the phone is said to be more than 7,000mAh. The existing model, for reference, has a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging support. Further, the new foldable is said to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 50-megapixel mid-sensor periscope telephoto lens.

The Vivo X Fold 5 was launched last year in June in China with an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen. The panels offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. It features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The foldable has a triple outward-facing camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has two 20-megapixel selfie cameras. It has IPX8+IPX9+IP5X ratings for water and dust resistance.

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