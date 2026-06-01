Asus showcased the ROG Strix Scar 18 at Computex 2026, highlighting the flagship gaming laptop that was first announced in May. The laptop features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and support for up to 320W of total system power. Asus has also equipped the machine with an 18-inch 4K 240Hz mini-LED display featuring ROG Nebula ELMB technology. Additional features include an upgraded cooling system, Wi-Fi 7 support and tool-less access for hardware upgrades.

The company launched the 2026 version of the ROG Strix Scar 18 laptop in May 2026 in an Off Black finish. Asus has now showcased the laptop again at Computex 2026 as part of its latest gaming portfolio.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2026) Features, Specifications

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 sports an 18-inch 4K (3,840×2,400 pixels) ROG Nebula HDR mini-LED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, Dolby Vision, Nvidia G-SYNC, Pantone Validation and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. Asus says the display includes more than 2,000 dimming zones and can reach up to 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness. The panel also features AGLR technology, which is designed to reduce reflections, along with a VESA ClearMR 11000 rating. The display further incorporates ROG Nebula ELMB technology with eight-zone strobing support for improved motion clarity.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2026)

The laptop is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. The graphics card supports Nvidia DLSS 4 and Multi-Frame Generation technologies. Asus claims the laptop can sustain up to 320W of total system power, while the GPU can operate at up to 175W TGP. For AI workloads, the Intel Core Ultra processor provides dedicated AI processing capabilities. The laptop also includes Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation support for communication and streaming tasks.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 supports up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM running at 6400MHz through two SO-DIMM slots. Storage options include up to 8TB of PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage configured as two 4TB drives in RAID 0.

The company has equipped the ROG Strix Scar 18 with an upgraded cooling system that includes an end-to-end vapour chamber, a sandwiched heat sink design and a heat sink with ultrathin 0.1mm copper fins. Asus says the vapour chamber is 20 percent larger than the previous generation. The laptop also features redesigned fans that reportedly deliver 91 percent more airflow compared to the earlier model.

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 include two Thunderbolt 5 USB Type-C ports with DisplayPort 2.1, Power Delivery 3.1 and G-SYNC support, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 FRL port, a 2.5G Ethernet port, a DC-in jack and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 support. The laptop also includes tool-less access to the RAM and SSD slots, allowing users to upgrade components without using a screwdriver. The SSD bays also feature the ROG Q-Latch retention mechanism.

The ROG Strix Scar 18 laptop features a backlit chiclet keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, Aura Sync support and a dedicated Copilot key. Asus has also included a full-surround RGB light bar, an illuminated ROG logo and the AniMe Vision LED lighting array on the lid. Users can customise or disable the lighting effects through Armoury Crate software. Audio features include Smart Amp Technology, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio certification and Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 packs a 90Wh battery and ships with a 450W power adapter. The gaming laptop measures 399 × 298 × 23.5-35mm and weighs 3.7kg.