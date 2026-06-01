Huawei Nova 16 Pro and Huawei Nova 16 Ultra have been launched in China. The new Nova series smartphones were released alongside the standard Huawei Nova 16 and Nova 16z models. Huawei Nova 16 Pro and Nova 16 Ultra run on the Kirin 9010S chipset and feature 6.84-inch OLED LTPO displays with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Huawei Nova 16 Pro has an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance, while the Nova 16 Ultra has IP68 and IP69 ingress protection ratings. Both phones feature a 7,000mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 16 Pro and Huawei Nova 16 Ultra

The Huawei Nova 16 Pro is priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 512GB and 1TB storage options with the same amount of RAM are priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 61,000) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 68,000), respectively. It is offered in Clear Blue, Iridescent Pearl, Sky White and Starry Night Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The Huawei Nova 16 Ultra is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. The 512GB and 1TB storage versions with 12GB as standard are priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 72,000) and CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 81,000), respectively. It is available in Clear Blue, Sky White and Starry Night Black (translated from Chinese) colours.

Huawei Nova 16 Pro Specifications

Huawei Nova 16 Pro runs on HarmonyOS 6.1 based on Android 16 and features a 6.84-inch full-HD+ (1,320×2,856 pixels) OLED LTPO display with a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The display offers 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The display has Kunlun Glass protection. It runs on Huawei's Kirin 9010S chipset, paired with 12GB RAM as standard and up to 1TB storage.

On the rear, the Huawei Nova 16 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel RYYB primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture, a 50-megapixel RYYB periscope telephoto camera with OIS and 3.7x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro lens, and Huawei's Red Maple colour sensor. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel portrait camera and a Red Maple colour sensor.

Huawei Nova 16 Pro offers different connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, BeiDou, Galileo, Navic, GPS, AGPS, QZSS, Glonass, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, infrared sensor, laser autofocus sensor, flicker sensor. The new phone has a side-mounted display fingerprint scanner. It carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Huawei Nova 16 Pro has a 7,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. It measures 163 x 78 x 7.1mm and weighs approximately 218g, including the battery.

Huawei Nova 16 Ultra Specifications

The Huawei Nova 16 Ultra has the same operating system, chipset, and selfie camera as the Huawei Nova 16 Pro. The Nova 16 Ultra features a similar 6.84-inch full-HD+ OLED LTPO display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display has 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and Kunlun Glass protection. It also comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options alongside 12GB RAM as standard.

The rear camera unit of Huawei Nova 16 Ultra includes a 200-megapixel RYYB primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture, a 50-megapixel RYYB periscope telephoto camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel RYYB ultra-wide-angle macro lens, and Huawei's Red Maple colour sensor. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera complemented by a Red Maple colour sensor for improved colour accuracy.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Nova 16 Ultra are similar to those of the Huawei Nova 16 Pro, as are sensors. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance,

The Huawei Nova 16 Ultra houses a 7,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. This model offers 50W wireless charging and 7.5W wireless reverse charging. It measures 163×78×7.1mm and weighs approximately 218g.