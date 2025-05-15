Technology News
Asus ROG Strix OLED XG32U Series Gaming Monitors With Up to 480Hz Refresh Rate Announced

The gaming monitors come with a TrueBlack Glossy film which reduces ambient reflections.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 15:01 IST
Asus ROG Strix OLED XG32U Series Gaming Monitors With Up to 480Hz Refresh Rate Announced

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus XG32U series gaming monitors are offered in a single 32-inch screen size

Highlights
  • The gaming monitors offer up to 480Hz refresh rate via Dual mode
  • They have Extreme Low Motion Blur and OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0 technologies
  • OLED Care Pro suite protects against burn-in with pixel refresh
Asus ROG Strix OLED XG32U Series gaming monitors were announced on Wednesday. The company's latest gaming monitor lineup comprises two models, with both having 4K WOLED screens and a TrueBlack Glossy film featuring an anti-reflective stack. Asus says they come equipped with Extreme Low Motion Blur and OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0 technologies for producing flicker-free visuals. The gaming monitors can output in up to 480Hz through a Dual mode. The monitors also get the OLED Care Pro suite for burn-in protection — a common problem which plagues OLED panels over time.

Asus ROG Strix OLED XG32U Series Specifications

The Asus ROG Strix OLED XG32U series gaming monitors come equipped with 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) WOLED screens with HDR support, 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 0.03 ms response time. They are Nvidia G-Sync compatible and offer support for FreeSync Premium Pro technology. Features like Extreme Low Motion Blur and OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0 are claimed to deliver smooth visuals with reduced flicker even during fast-moving scenes.

The Asus XG32UCWMG model offers a 240Hz refresh rate and can display up to 480Hz at full HD resolution when the Dual mode is enabled with frame rate boost. Meanwhile, the XG32UCWG variant has 165Hz refresh rate as standard and up to 330Hz at full HD in Dual mode. The Aspect Ratio Control feature, offered across the entire range, has 24-inch and 27-inch window sizes with optimised resolution for first person shooter games.

Both models in the Asus XG32U lineup come with a TrueBlack Glossy film which is paired with a zero-haze optical layer. This is claimed to result in a 38 percent drop in ambient reflections compared to previous generation glossly WOLED screens. Further, it is also said to reduce eye strain and deliver deeper black levels under studio spotlights or fluorescent lights. There's also Asus Clear Pixel Edge algorithm, a technology which the company claims can remove red-green fringing on text and fine lines. The lineup also comes with OLED Care Pro suite which is said to protect the OLED panel with pixel refreshes and image shifting. Further, it also limits logo brightness to safeguard the gaming monitors against burn-in.

Connectivity options on the Asus XG32U series gaming monitors include two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port with PD 15W charging support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus has not revealed the pricing and availability of its latest gaming monitors.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Asus ROG Strix OLED XG32U Series Gaming Monitors With Up to 480Hz Refresh Rate Announced
