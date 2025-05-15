Technology News
English Edition
Huawei Teases Upcoming ‘Ultimate Design’ Laptop Running HarmonyOS 5; Launch Set for May 19

The laptop may come with a leather texture on its lid.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huawei

The Huawei laptop could debut with the 'Ultimate Design' branding

Highlights
  • Huawei's upcoming laptop is branded as 'Ultimate Design'
  • The laptop may be powered by the self-developed Kirin X90 processor
  • It is expected to run HarmonyOS 5, Huawei’s new PC operating system
Huawei recently announced HarmonyOS 5 as its first-ever self-developed operating system (OS) for PCs and it will soon launch a laptop running on the new OS. A teaser shared by the company on a Chinese microblogging platform hints towards a new laptop with the ‘Ultimate Design' branding that may hit the markets as soon as this month. While official details remain under wraps, a tipster suggests that the purported device could have a foldable form factor and may be powered by a self-developed PC processor.

Huawei Ultimate Design Laptop

Huawei teased the launch of its upcoming laptop in a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. It will be announced in China on May 19 at 2:30 PM CST (12:00 PM IST) alongside the Nova 14 series. The teaser image shows the side profile of a laptop with an extremely slim form factor. Its lid appears to have a leather texture and carries ‘Ultimate Design' branding. “The world is vast, showing the extraordinary”, says the company but does not delve into any details about the purported device.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station (machine translated from Chinese) suggests that the upcoming Huawei laptop will be powered by a Kirin X90 chipset. It is speculated to be a self-developed SoC having a 10-core architecture in a 4 + 4 + 2 setup. The chip is allegedly codenamed “Charlotte Pro” and could be accompanied by a Maleoon 920 GPU for handling graphic-intensive tasks. As per leaks, it may have 20 threads at the same time when HyperThreading is enabled. Further, the chipset could come with built-in SM3 and SM4 encryption — China's standardised cryptographic hash functions.

While other details remain under wraps, the Kirin X90 processor is thought to be the desktop variant of the Kirin 9010 SoC that was introduced last year and powers the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra as well as the flagship Mate XT Ultimate Design.

The Huawei laptop is likely to run on HarmonyOS 5 which the company announced earlier this month. It is rebuilt from the kernel with enhancements made to HarmonyOS Base, HarmonyOS Ecosystem, and HarmonyOS Experience, and can support up to 1,000 external peripherals. At the time, the China-based OEM said that it will power its upcoming PCs although it stopped short of revealing which exact models would get the new PC OS. With the latest teaser, it appears like the company may soon unveil a laptop which comes with HarmonyOS 5 out-of-the-box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei Pura 70 Ultra

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4815mAh
OS HarmonyOS 4.2
Resolution 1260x2844 pixels
Further reading: Huawei Laptop, HarmonyOS 5
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
