OpenAI announced the expansion of the recently released GPT-4.1 series of artificial intelligence (AI) models to ChatGPT. These models were so far exclusive to the company's application programming interface (API), but on Thursday, the San Francisco-based AI firm said that they will also be available within the chatbot. In particular, the GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini models are being rolled out to ChatGPT currently. The company says that these new models feature higher proficiency in coding-related tasks and can be an alternative to the o3 model.

OpenAI's GPT-4.1 AI Models Are Now Coming to ChatGPT

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced that the GPT-4.1 AI model will now be available directly in ChatGPT. Pitching it as an alternative to the o3 model for coding tasks, the company said that the specialised model also excels in instruction following. This will be available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users in the “more models” dropdown menu.

Additionally, Enterprise and Edu subscribers will get access to the model in the coming weeks. Those on the free tier of ChatGPT will soon get access to the GPT-4.1 mini model, which will be replacing the GPT-4o mini model.

At the time of launch, OpenAI said these models outperformed both GPT-4o and the GPT-4.5 AI models in coding capability. Based on internal testing, the company claimed that GPT-4.1 scored 54.6 percent on the SWE-bench Verified benchmark.

It is also claimed to have scored 38.3 percent on the MultiChallenge benchmark for instruction following, and 72 percent on the Video-MME benchmark for multimodal long context understanding. The GPT-4.1 series of models has a context window of up to one million tokens.

While GPT-4.1 remains the premium model of this series, the GPT-4.1 mini is also claimed to outperform GPT-4o in several benchmarks, including intelligence evaluations. OpenAI said the mini model reduces latency by half and costs 83 percent less compared to 4o.