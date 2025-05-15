Technology News
English Edition
  OpenAI Expands GPT 4.1 AI Models With Advanced Coding Capabilities to ChatGPT

OpenAI Expands GPT-4.1 AI Models With Advanced Coding Capabilities to ChatGPT

The GPT-4.1 series of AI models was first released for API in April.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 14:59 IST
OpenAI Expands GPT-4.1 AI Models With Advanced Coding Capabilities to ChatGPT

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

OpenAI said the GPT-4.1 mini AI model will be available to all ChatGPT users, and replace GPT-4o mini

Highlights
  • These AI models are focused on coding and instruction following
  • The GPT-4.1 AI model will be available to the paid subscribers of ChatGPT
  • OpenAI said these models come with a context window of one million tokens
OpenAI announced the expansion of the recently released GPT-4.1 series of artificial intelligence (AI) models to ChatGPT. These models were so far exclusive to the company's application programming interface (API), but on Thursday, the San Francisco-based AI firm said that they will also be available within the chatbot. In particular, the GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini models are being rolled out to ChatGPT currently. The company says that these new models feature higher proficiency in coding-related tasks and can be an alternative to the o3 model.

OpenAI's GPT-4.1 AI Models Are Now Coming to ChatGPT

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced that the GPT-4.1 AI model will now be available directly in ChatGPT. Pitching it as an alternative to the o3 model for coding tasks, the company said that the specialised model also excels in instruction following. This will be available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users in the “more models” dropdown menu.

Additionally, Enterprise and Edu subscribers will get access to the model in the coming weeks. Those on the free tier of ChatGPT will soon get access to the GPT-4.1 mini model, which will be replacing the GPT-4o mini model.

At the time of launch, OpenAI said these models outperformed both GPT-4o and the GPT-4.5 AI models in coding capability. Based on internal testing, the company claimed that GPT-4.1 scored 54.6 percent on the SWE-bench Verified benchmark.

It is also claimed to have scored 38.3 percent on the MultiChallenge benchmark for instruction following, and 72 percent on the Video-MME benchmark for multimodal long context understanding. The GPT-4.1 series of models has a context window of up to one million tokens.

While GPT-4.1 remains the premium model of this series, the GPT-4.1 mini is also claimed to outperform GPT-4o in several benchmarks, including intelligence evaluations. OpenAI said the mini model reduces latency by half and costs 83 percent less compared to 4o.

OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Ethereum Unveils 'Trillion Dollar Security' Initiative: Here's What It Is 
Vivo V50 Elite Edition Launched in India, Comes Bundled With Vivo TWS 3e

OpenAI Expands GPT-4.1 AI Models With Advanced Coding Capabilities to ChatGPT
