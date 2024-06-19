Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) was launched in India on Wednesday and the latest gaming laptop from the Taiwanese PC giant is equipped with AMD's Ryzen 9 8945HS processor alongside 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Asus says the laptop features a customised cooling system and sports a 14-inch OLED panel with 3K resolution. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box and packs a 73Wh battery. It was originally showcased at CES 2024 in January.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) price in india

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 price in India starts at 1,74,990 and it is offered in a single Grey colourway. It will be available for purchase via the Asus online store, Amazon, Flipkart and other offline retail stores, according to the company.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) specifications

According to the company, the new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 runs on Windows 11 Home and features a 14-inch OLED Nebula display with 3K (2,880x1,800 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The Pantone-validated display supports Nvidia G-Sync, Dolby Vision, offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and has a 0.2ms response time.

The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 memory. You get up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD

Asus has used its proprietary ROG intelligent cooling system on the ROG Zephyrus G14. To manage thermal output, the machine has a new fibre-and-mesh heat-pipe system with a tri-fan design featuring second-generation Arc Flow Fans. Further, the gaming laptop includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound and a smart amplifier with two-way AI noise cancellation and Hi-Res audio.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 features a USB Type-C port (DisplayPort and Power Delivery), one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (DisplayPort), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and a MicroSD card reader. It comes with a backlit chiclet keyboard and offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth5.3 connectivity options. The laptop is backed by a 73Whr battery along with USB Type-C charging. It measures 31.1x22.0x1.59cm and weighs 1.50kg.