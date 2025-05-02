Asus has refreshed its ROG gaming laptop lineup in India. The new range of gaming-focussed laptops, which were announced during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) in January, comprises six models — the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, ROG Strix Scar 18, ROG Strix G16, ROG Zephyrus G16, ROG Zephyrus G14, and the ROG Flow Z13. The new ROG laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 and AMD Ryzen AI Max processors. All models come with AI-accelerated capabilities and pack up to 90W battery. They run on Windows 11 Home and feature speakers with Dolby Atmos support. All models offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18, Strix Scar 16, Strix G16, Zephyrus G16, Zephyrus G14, Flow Z13 Price in India

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 price in India starts at Rs. 3,79,990, while the Strix Scar 18 begins at Rs. 4,49,990. They are available in an Off Black colourway.

On the other hand, pricing for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 starts at Rs. 3,59,990, while the ROG Zephyrus G14 and ROG Strix G16 begin at Rs. 2,79,990 and Rs. 2,59,990, respectively. All three models are sold in an Eclipse Gray colour.

The new Asus ROG Flow Z13 is priced at Rs. 1,99,990 for the base variant. It comes in Off Black shade. The new Acer laptops will go on sale starting May 13 via the Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ROG-authorised retailers, and Asus Exclusive Stores.

As a launch offer, Asus is providing a two-year extended warranty, three years of local damage protection, and a premium ROG gaming backpack with the new ROG models.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18, ROG Strix Scar 16 Specifications

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 features an 18-inch 2.5K (1,600×2,560 pixels) resolution WQXGA display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 has a 16-inch 2.5K resolution WQXGA display with a similar 240Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and Strix Scar 18 have an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU with up to GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. They are equipped with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD. They feature the ROG intelligent cooling system with a vapour chamber and tri-fan technology for thermal management. Both laptops pack a 90Wh battery.

They have a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res support. Asus as also equipped them with a touchpad and a 1080p Full-HD IR Camera for Windows Hello face recognition. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 weighs 2.8kg, while the Strix Scar 18 weighs 3.3kg.

Asus ROG Strix G16 Specifications

The Asus ROG Strix G16 comes with a 16-inch 2.5K WQXGA IPS-level ROG Nebula display with 240Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness. It is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor alongside an Nvidia RTX 5070Ti GPU. It has 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Strix G16 are similar to ROG Strix Scar 16 and Strix Scar 18. It also has a new ROG Intelligent cooling system and includes a backlit chiclet keyboard with RGB accents. It has a touchpad and houses 90Wh battery. The laptop has a dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res certification. It weighs 2.65kg.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Specifications

Asus ROG Flow Z13 features a 13.4-inch ROG Nebula WQXGA touch screen display with 2.5K resolution and 180Hz refresh rate. The laptop runs on AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 processor that is said to deliver 50 NPU TOPS (trillion operations per second). It has integrated Radeon 8050S Graphics. It houses 32GB LPDDR5X unified RAM and 1TB SSD.

The 2-in-1 ROG Flow Z13 has a redesigned vapour chamber and dual second-generation Arc Flow Fans boost airflow to keep thermals in check. It has a 170-degree kickstand and packs a detachable RGB keyboard. The laptop features a dual 2W speaker unit with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res certification. It has a 70Wh battery and weighs 1.20 Kg

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, ROG Zephyrus G14 Specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 sports a 16-inch 2.5K WQXGA OLED ROG Nebula screen with 240Hz refresh rate, whereas the ROG Zephyrus G14 boasts a 14-inch 3K OLED ROG Nebula display with 120Hz refresh. The former is equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU and Nvidia's RTX 5080 GPU. The ROG Zephyrus G14 is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU and Nvidia RTX 5070Ti GPU.

Both models have up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. They have a six-speaker system with Smart Amp technology, Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res certification. For connectivity, the new ROG laptops have Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has a 90Wh battery, and It weighs 1.95kg, while the ROG Zephyrus G14 has a 73Wh battery, and weighs 1.57kg.