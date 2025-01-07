Technology News
English Edition
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, Nvidia RTX 5080 Unveiled at CES 2025

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, Nvidia RTX 5080 Unveiled at CES 2025

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and ROG Zephyrus G16 pack 90Wh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 January 2025 18:20 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch OLED ROG Nebula display with 2.5K resolution

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 boasts a 14-inch OLED ROG Nebula display
  • The 2025 ROG Zephyrus G series offers Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7
  • Both models support a maximum of 64GB of RAM
At CES 2025, Asus has unveiled the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) alongside the ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025). The new ROG Zephyrus G-series boasts the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX laptop GPUs alongside next-generation processors from AMD and Intel. They feature ROG Nebula displays with up to 240Hz refresh rate and maximum 3K resolution. The laptops have 90W battery units. Asus has yet to share detailed pricing details of the ROG Zephyrus G14 and ROG Zephyrus G16. They will be available for purchase in the first quarter of this year starting in February.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, ROG Zephyrus G16 Specifications

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 can be configured with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 laptop GPU. The ROG Zephyrus G16, on the other hand, can be equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. Both models support a maximum of 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch OLED ROG Nebula display with 2.5K resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rate. The ROG Zephyrus G14 boasts a 14-inch OLED ROG Nebula display with up to 240Hz refresh rate, 3K resolution, and 0.2ms response time. Both displays pack 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, compatible with G-Sync and have Dolby Vision HDR support.

The cooling solution on the ROG Zephyrus G14 includes 47 percent thermal coverage. Meanwhile, the Zephyrus G16 uses an airflow-optimised chassis and liquid-metal thermal compound for thermal management. It utilises second-generation Arc Flow Fans.

Both the Asus Zephyrus G14 and G16 feature a CNC-milled aluminium chassis. The Zephyrus G14 weighs 1.5 kilograms and measures 15.9mm in thickness, while the Zephyrus G16 weighs 1.85 kilograms and has 14.9mm thickness.

The 2025 ROG Zephyrus G series offers Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. They pack 90Wh battery.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2025, Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 2025, Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Asus, Asus ROG Zephyrus Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
CoinSwitch Announces Rewards-Backed Initiative for WazirX Users to Recover Around Rs. 600 Crore
