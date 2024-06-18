Asus Vivobook S 15 was launched by the company last month at its "Next Level. AI Incredible." event, and the company's first Copilot+ PC is now available for purchase as one of the first consumer laptops to be equipped with advanced Windows AI features and powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset. The device also sports an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Asus Vivobook S 15 (2024, Copilot+) price, availability

The Asus Vivobook S 15 (S5507) pricing starts at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,08,400) for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while the 32GB+1TB version is priced at $1,399 (roughly 1,16,700).

The laptop is now available for purchase in the US, in a Cool Silver colourway. It is also expected to make its way to other markets in the future, including India.

Asus Vivobook S 15 (2024, Copilot+) specifications

The company's first Copilot+ PC is powered by Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78-100) chip that is equipped with 12 cores. It also features a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with up to 75 total trillion operations per second (TOPS) and a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The Vivobook S 15 is equipped with up to 32GB LPDDR5X of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

It features a 15.6-inch 3K (2,880x1,620 pixels) Lumina OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 600 nits peak brightness. Asus says the display on the Vivobook S 15 has a Display HDR True Black 600 certification from VESA along with a TÜV Rheinland certification.

Connectivity options on the Asus Vivobook S 15 include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. and it is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, a MicroSD card reader, and four ports — two USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and a HDMI 2.1 port. It features a Full-HD infrared camera for video calls, and Harmon Kardon-certified speakers. It also has Asus' ErgoSense keyboard with support with a dedicated Copilot key.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 is equipped with a 70Wh battery that can be charged at 90W. It is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and will get Copilot+ features with future software updates, according to Asus. It measures 352.6x227x15.9mm and weighs 1.42kg.

