The sub-Rs 50,000 price segment has become a new attraction for smartphone brands. We have seen Xiaomi launching its latest Xiaomi 14 Civi in this price segment. OnePlus is also present in this segment with its OnePlus 12R, while Samsung is looking to gain some share in the segment with its latest Galaxy A55 series.

Lastly, we also have Motorola launching the Edge 50 Ultra that brings some flagship-grade features at an effective price of Rs. 49,999. That said, which is the best smartphone in this price segment? We have pitted all these devices against each other to help you with a holistic look. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Price in India

The Xiaomi 14 Civi India price starts at Rs. 42,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs. 47,999.

Interestingly, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra price in India is Rs. 59,999 for the single variant. However, the company is giving a Rs. 5,000 discount as a part of a limited-period offer along with a Rs. 5,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank that brings its effective price to Rs. 49,999.

Coming to OnePlus 12R, the smartphone is available with 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 39,999. The brand also offers an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant for Rs. 42,999, while the top-end variant with 16GB + 256GB option comes with a price tag of Rs. 45,999.

Lastly, we have the Samsung Galaxy A55, which has a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone is also available with an 8GB + 256GB option for Rs. 42,999 and a 12GB + 256GB variant for Rs. 45,999.

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Design

Coming to the design, all four phones sport a premium finish. Starting with the Xiaomi 14 Civi, the handset is available in Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black colour options. The Blue colour option comes with a dual-slice-like design, while the Green option brings a mix of vegan leather finish. The Shadow Black colour option brings a matte finish.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra also features a premium design language. It is available in three colour options with different finishes. The phone offers a sandblasted aluminium frame. The handset is available with Nordic Wood that offers a wood finish, Forest Grey with a vegan leather finish, and Pantone colour of the year, Peach Fuzz.

OnePlus 12R offers a glass finish at the back panel with a large camera module. The handset design is in line with other OnePlus products. It is available in two colour options, including Cool Blue and Iron Gray.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A55 packs a design language which complements the flagship Galaxy S24 series lineup. You get a flat-frame-like design with the Galaxy A55, which makes it sleek and premium. The phone is available in two colour options: Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy.

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Display

Coming to the display, the Xiaomi 14 Civi packs a punch. The phone offers a 6.55-inch 1.5K quad-curve AMOLED display that offers a 2750 x 1236 pixels resolution. The phone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3,000nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, and more. Furthermore, the display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra also sports a premium display. The handset offers a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. The display offers 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2500nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and DC Dimming. Moreover, the display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Moving on, we have the OnePlus 12R, which packs an LTPO AMOLED display. It gets a 6.78-inch display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels, 4,500nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A55 features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O HDR display that offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The phone offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate, though it doesn't get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Performance and Software

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi 14 Civi and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra are among the few phones that are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The Xiaomi 14 Civi is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, while the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra packs 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi 14 Civi runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, which is based on Android 14.

The OnePlus 12R is powered by a slightly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The handset is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Moreover, you get OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A55 features an octa-core Exynos 1480 processor. The phone is loaded with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on OneUI 6.1, which is based on Android 14.

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Cameras

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is the first smartphone in this price segment that comes with Leica-branded cameras. The phone features a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 50-megapixel Leica Summilux primary sensor, a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto lens with 2x zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree Field of View.

On the front, the Xiaomi 14 Civi features a dual-camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra also features an interesting camera setup. It packs a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel 3x telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the handset offers a 50-megapixel auto-focus camera with f/1.9 aperture.

Coming to the OnePlus 12R, the handset features a triple-camera setup on the rear. It comes equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Lastly, we have the Samsung Galaxy A55. The phone gets a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Battery

The Xiaomi 14 Civi packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 4,500mAh battery and offers 125W TurboPower fast charging along with 50W wireless charging support.

OnePlus 12R houses a higher 5,500mAh battery backup and features 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Lastly, we have the Samsung Galaxy A55 that gets a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Conclusion

To conclude, the Xiaomi 14 Civi seems to be a better option to consider in this price segment. The handset offers a compact design and brings flagship-grade features in terms of performance and cameras in this price segment. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is also a decent option to consider, however, once the limited-period discount is over, it may seem a bit overpriced compared to the other phones. The OnePlus 12R has shown its presence in this segment with top-of-the-line specs and features, which still makes it an interesting option.