Asus has launched its new Vivobook lineup in India. The latest series includes the Asus Vivobook S16, Vivobook S14, Vivobook 14 Flip, Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook 16. They come with a metal build and offer military-grade durability. The new laptops run on Qualcomm Snapdragon X, Intel Core, Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen 7 7000 series processors with dedicated AI capabilities. Asus has also unveiled a Wireless Silent Mouse MW103 alongside the new laptops.

Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, Vivobook 14 Flip, Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook 16 Price in India

The price of Asus Vivobook S14 (S5452MA) starts at Rs. 1,18,990, while the Vivobook S16 (S5652MA) starts at Rs. 1,21,990. The Vivobook 14 Flip (TP3407AA) starts at Rs. 1,79,990, while the Vivobook S14 Flip (TP5408QA) starts at Rs. 1,09,990.

The Asus Vivobook 16 (X1652XA) starts at Rs. 89,990. The Asus Wireless Silent Mouse MW103 is priced at Rs. 649.

The company confirmed that new Vivobook models will be sold through Asus Exclusive Stores, the Asus e-shop, authorised retailers, and e-commerce platforms. As a launch offer, Asus is offering a limited-period promotional package comprising two years of extended warranty and three years of accidental damage protection, worth Rs. 5,599, for Rs. 99.

Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, Vivobook 14 Flip, Vivobook S14 Flip, and Vivobook 16 are confirmed to be available in India starting September 17. The Snapdragon-powered Vivobook S14 (S5408QA) and Vivobook S16 (S5608QA) will be available for purchase in the second week of October.

Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16 Specifications

The Asus Vivobook S14 (S5452MA) and Vivobook S16 (S5652MA) are powered by up to an Intel Core 7 Series 3 processor, offering up to 17 TOPS of AI performance. The Vivobook S14 has a 14-inch panel, while the Vivobook S16 has a 16-inch display. Both have full-HD+ IPS panels with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 100 percent sRGB coverage.

Photo Credit: Asus

Both laptops feature all-metal lightweight designs and have MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. Asus advertised up to 20 hours of battery life on the Vivobook S14 and over 15 hours on the Vivobook S16.

For connectivity, the Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 feature USB Type-C ports and HDMI 2.1. The laptops also ship with Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic, including 100GB of cloud storage for one year.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Specifications

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (TP3407AA) features a 360-degree hinge and has an all-metal convertible design, allowing it to be used as a notebook, tablet or display. It can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 355 processor with a 49 TOPS NPU and Intel graphics. The laptop packs a 14-inch full- HD+ ASUS OLED touchscreen with stylus support.

The Vivobook 14 Flip is claimed to deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge. It has MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. The laptop features an AI camera with a webcam shield and TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module). Connectivity options include USB Type-C ports, Thunderbolt 4 and a microSD card reader.

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip Specifications

The Asus Vivobook S14 Flip (TP5408QA) features a convertible design with a 360-degree hinge and an all-metal design. It has a 14-inch Full HD+ OLED touchscreen. The display has stylus support. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100 processor with a 45 TOPS NPU.

Photo Credit: Asus

For video calls, the Vivobook S14 Flip has an AI-based full-HD camera with TPM 2.0. It has two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports and HDMI 2.1. The Asus Vivobook S14 Flip is said to offer up to 30 days of battery life on a single charge. It has MIL-STD-810H durability.

Asus Vivobook 16 Specifications

Asus Vivobook 16 (X1652XA) sports a 16-inch full-HD+ IPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen has an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and offers up to 10 TOPS of AI acceleration. It has AMD Radeon graphics. It also features a full-HD AI camera with facial recognition and privacy features.

The Asus Vivobook 16 has MIL-STD-810H durability. It carries a 52.5Wh battery.

Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16 (Snapdragon X) Specifications

Vivobook S16 (S5608QA) and Vivobook S14 (S5408QA) ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor with a 45 TOPS NPU. The Vivobook S16 features a 16-inch display with up to a full-HD+ resolution, while the Vivobook S14 features a 14-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Both laptops feature metal designs, MIL-STD-810H durability, and up to 30 hours of battery life with Type-C fast charging. They include two USB Type-C ports and HDMI 2.1.

Asus has also launched its Wireless Silent Mouse MW103 alongside the new Vivobook laptops. It is available in Green, Pink, and Blue colour options. The mouse offers adjustable DPI settings of 1,000, 1,200, and 1,600. Wireless connectivity is provided through a 2.4GHz plug-and-play RF dongle.