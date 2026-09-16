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  • Oppo K14 Lite Launched in India With 6.75 Inch Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Oppo K14 Lite Launched in India With 6.75-Inch Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Oppo K14 Lite runs on a Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 September 2026 11:28 IST
Oppo K14 Lite Launched in India With 6.75-Inch Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K14 Lite packs 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage

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Highlights
  • Oppo K14 Lite is launched in two colour options
  • It has IP64 rating for dust and water-splash resistance
  • Oppo K14 Lite has a 13-megapixel rear camera
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Oppo K14 Lite launched in India today. The new Oppo K series smartphone comes in two colour options and has a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo K14 Lite boasts a 7,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 55.55 hours of calling time on a single charge. The new phone has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance. The Oppo K14 Lite runs on a Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB RAM.

Oppo K14 Lite Price in India, Availability

Oppo K14 Lite price in India is Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It is offered in Feather Purple and Stone Brown colourways. Oppo confirmed that it will be available for purchase starting today via the Oppo e-store and Flipkart.

As a launch offer, shoppers can get an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 with select bank offers, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 15,999. Buyers can also avail an additional three-month no-cost EMI option.

Oppo K14 Lite Specifications

The Oppo K14 Lite runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 900 nits of peak brightness. Oppo says the panel offers Splash Touch, Oily-Hand Touch and Glove Touch features, allowing users to operate the touchscreen with wet or oily fingers or while wearing gloves.

A Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor powers the Oppo K14 Lite. It packs 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It has a thermal graphite cooling area measuring up to 13,700 sq mm.

For optics, Oppo K14 Lite gets a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The camera setup supports Portrait, Night and Time-Lapse modes. The phone also includes AI-based features such as AI Eraser, AI Clear Face and AI Smart Image Matting 2.0. It also supports Google Gemini and Google's AI assistant.

The Oppo K14 Lite carries an IP64 rating for dust and water-splash resistance. It houses a 7,000mAh battery, and the battery is claimed to retain more than 80 percent of its original capacity after 1,800 charging cycles. It is advertised to offer up to 26.84 hours of YouTube playback, 13.19 hours of PUBG Mobile gaming and 55.55 hours of calling time on a single charge. The phone supports 15W charging and reverse wired charging.

OPPO K14 Lite

OPPO K14 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo K14 Lite, Oppo K14 Lite Price in India, Oppo K14 Lite Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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