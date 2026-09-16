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BitMart Opens User Engagement Portal During Withdrawal Plan Review

Users can submit withdrawal questions, restructuring proposals, and other feedback for consideration by BitMart and its advisers.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 September 2026 17:49 IST
BitMart Opens User Engagement Portal During Withdrawal Plan Review

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jonathan Borba

BitMart users can include transaction IDs, dates, and attachments with their submissions

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Highlights
  • Submissions require email verification before they are completed
  • BitMart plans to end its operations on January 31, 2027
  • White & Case is advising the exchange on restructuring options
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The BitMart exchange has set up an exclusive platform for users to post questions related to withdrawals and plans, allowing customers to submit their grievances through a formal medium while Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) analyses the exchange's situation. As per BitMart's official release, the portal would gather input regarding the withdrawal process, strategy, and future plans of the exchange. Input received through the portal would be taken into consideration as part of the assessment being done by BitMart, A&M, and the legal team of BitMart. The portal comes just a week after BitMart named A&M as its financial advisor on September 9.  

Users Can Submit Transaction Details And Supporting Documents

BitMart said in its announcement that the user feedback portal will be launched within five business days. The firm anticipated providing details about the action plan and the consultation process within three weeks of the September 9 announcement. User submissions on the portal require selecting “User Engagement Portal.” Other types of submissions will be treated as regular customer service requests and will not be considered in the assessment process, according to BitMart. Users are required to provide their email address, and existing users should submit the email address associated with their BitMart account. Submission of a BitMart ID is optional.

The portal divides the submissions into four types: withdrawal-related questions, general feedback, potential investment or restructure-related proposals, and any other queries. The user may enter the title of his or her question, the description of it, any related dates or transaction IDs, and attachments to the query. The process of submission does not mean the submission is completed instantly. As per BitMart, users get an email with a verification link from  support@bitmart.zendesk.com, and only after clicking it will their submission be completed. 

Access to withdrawals has always been one of the major concerns about the exchange ever since it started reducing its trading activities in July. The crypto exchange announced that it will shut down its trading services by August 26, with the operations of the business coming to an end on January 31, 2027. As per the shutdown process outlined by the company, BitMart stopped accepting any new customers and deposits, while futures trading entered reduced-only mode and closed spot order books. 

As per a report by crypto.news, on August 21, BitMart stated that it was considering creditor distribution together with the potential phased restart of some of its operations. White & Case was appointed as its restructuring counsel to assist in evaluating the available options. This proposal did not represent an approved restart. According to BitMart, any such restart would be conditional on legal, financial, operational, and regulatory evaluations. The announcement did not provide any information about creditors' eligibility, percentage payout, and the total number of funds available for distribution. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: BitMart Exchange, Crypto markets, Crypto Exchanges
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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