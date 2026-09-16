Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm will be launched in China later this month, along with the Xiaomi 18 Pro lineup. Apart from the new smartwatch, Xiaomi's sub-brand will also launch the Redmi Buds 8s true wireless stereo (TWS). Ahead of their unveiling, the tech firm has teased the design and colour options of the two upcoming devices. The Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm will go on sale in the country in five colour options. Meanwhile, the Redmi Buds 8s will be offered in three shades. The upcoming Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm is now available for pre-order in China via the company's website.

Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Redmi Buds 8s Design, Features Teased

In a post on Weibo, Partner and President of the Xiaomi Group, Lu Weibing, announced on Tuesday that the Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm will be launched in China later this month. The smartwatch will be unveiled in the country on the same day as the upcoming Xiaomi 18 Pro series. Moreover, the company has confirmed that the Redmi Buds 8s, the tech firm's new TWS, will be launched in the country soon.

While the Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm will be offered in blue, gray, green, purple, and silver colour options, the Redmi Buds 8s will ship in black, green, and white colourways. The Redmi Buds 8s are shown to feature a pebble-style charging case, with a horizontal LED indicator placed on the front. It will also sport a half-in-ear design, shipping without silicone tips. The Redmi branding appears inside the charging case.

On the other hand, the Redmi Watch S5 41mm will sport a round dial, with a rotating crown placed on the right side of the case. It will also ship with replaceable watch straps. The company executive has also shared key details about the upcoming smartwatch. The Watch S5 41mm, as the name suggests, will get a 41mm dial. It will weigh about 36g and is claimed to be 9.9mm thick.

The tech giant claims that the Xiaomi Watch S5 will be capable of monitoring menstrual cycles and providing exercise suggestions to wearers. Moreover, it will also feature a “diet calorie management” system and send UV intensity alerts. The smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life, too. The Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm will ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS 4. As previously mentioned, the wearable is currently available for pre-order via the Xiaomi online store.