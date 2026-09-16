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  • [Exclusive] Oppo F35 Pro 5G Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of India Launch, Revealing Design and Colourways

[Exclusive] Oppo F35 Pro 5G Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of India Launch, Revealing Design and Colourways

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G is rumoured to be available in two colour options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 September 2026 15:24 IST
[Exclusive] Oppo F35 Pro 5G Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of India Launch, Revealing Design and Colourways

Oppo F35 Pro is the purported successor to the Oppo F33 Pro

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Highlights
  • Oppo F35 Pro 5G retail box image reveals orange and blue options
  • It appears to feature a rectangular rear camera module
  • The Oppo F35 Pro 5G could be priced around Rs. 45,000 in India
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The Oppo F35 series is all set to be launched in India soon, comprising two models — Oppo F35 5G and F35 Pro 5G. While the company remains tight-lipped on what its upcoming F-series handsets could offer, Gadgets 360 has obtained an image of what appears to be the retail box of the higher-end model in the lineup. The image confirms the handset's moniker as the Oppo F35 Pro 5G, while also suggesting its availability in two colour options.

Oppo F35 Pro 5G Retail Box Image Leaks

The image of the retail box of the upcoming Oppo F35 Pro 5G, obtained by Gadgets 360 from industry sources, carries the "OPPO F35 Pro 5G" branding and features images of the smartphone in two finishes, printed on the front and the side. The handset shown on the packaging appears to have a large, rectangle-shaped camera module positioned towards the upper part of the rear panel.

oppo f35 pro exclusive Oppo

The packaging also gives us a closer look at the camera design of the handset. It has two large circular camera cutouts arranged vertically, alongside a smaller circular element and an LED flash. The module also carries an "AI Camera" marking. The rear panel appears relatively flat.

The retail box also reveals two colour options of the Oppo F35 Pro 5G: orange and light blue. The blue variant appears to feature a wave-like treatment on the rear panel. This corroborates previously leaked colour options of the upcoming handset. It does not, however, reveal any specifications.

The Oppo F35 Pro is expected to sit above the standard Oppo F35 in the lineup. Per previous reports, the Pro model could be a rebranded version of the China-exclusive Oppo A7 Pro Max, while the standard F35 could be based on the Oppo A7 Pro.

The handset is reported to sport a 120Hz flat AMOLED screen. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, backed by a battery reaching the 10,000mAh-mark. The F35 Pro is rumoured to come with a 50-megapixel front camera. While details remain under wraps, the rumour mill suggests that the Pro model could be priced around Rs. 45,000 in the country.

We can expect details to be revealed closer to the launch of the Oppo F35 series, although a launch date has yet to be announced.

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Further reading: Oppo F35, Oppo F35 Pro, Oppo F35 Pro Specifications, Oppo F35 series, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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