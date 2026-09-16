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  • Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 Get Android 17 Based OriginOS 7 Preview Programme in India Ahead of Global Launch

Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 Get Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Preview Programme in India Ahead of Global Launch

Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 launched with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 September 2026 16:24 IST
Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 Get Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Preview Programme in India Ahead of Global Launch

Vivo has opened a preview programme for the X300 Pro (pictured)

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Highlights
  • OriginOS 7 will launch globally on September 21
  • Users can register through their phone's software settings
  • Both preview programmes have 500 slots available
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Vivo and iQOO are giving select smartphone users in India an early opportunity to try OriginOS 7 before its wider rollout. The upcoming software update will introduce the next version of Vivo's Android-based interface to the Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 through preview programmes. Both companies have opened a limited number of slots for users who want to test the new software ahead of the stable release. OriginOS 7 is based on Android 17 and will launch globally later this month.

OriginOS 7 Global Launch Date

OriginOS 7 is set to launch globally on September 21, the OriginOS Global account confirmed in a post on X. Meanwhile, Vivo India (@Vivo_India ) and iQOO India (@IqooInd) have announced preview programmes for the Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 ahead of the launch.

Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 OriginOS 7 Preview Programme

Both preview programmes are limited to 500 users. iQOO has confirmed that registrations for the iQOO 15 will remain open until September 20. Vivo has not announced a closing date for X300 Pro registrations, although sign-ups are expected to remain open until September 20, a day before the global launch.

The programmes will give selected users early access to OriginOS 7 before the stable version becomes available. Both phones will therefore get an early look at the Android 17-based software ahead of the global rollout.

How to Register for OriginOS 7 Preview on Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15

Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 users can apply for the preview through the phone's software update settings. Users should install the latest available software version before registering.

  1. Open the Settings app on your Vivo X300 Pro or iQOO 15 and select System Update.
  2. Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of the System Update page.
  3. Select Upcoming Updates from the menu that appears.
  4. Tap Closed Beta Sign-Up to open the OriginOS 7 preview registration page.
  5. Select View Details to view the preview programme information.
  6. Complete the registration form with the required details.
  7. Submit the form to apply for the OriginOS 7 Preview Programme.

Notably, the Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 launched with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OriginOS 7, Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15, Vivo, iQOO, Android 17
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 Get Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Preview Programme in India Ahead of Global Launch
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