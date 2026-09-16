Vivo and iQOO are giving select smartphone users in India an early opportunity to try OriginOS 7 before its wider rollout. The upcoming software update will introduce the next version of Vivo's Android-based interface to the Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 through preview programmes. Both companies have opened a limited number of slots for users who want to test the new software ahead of the stable release. OriginOS 7 is based on Android 17 and will launch globally later this month.

OriginOS 7 is set to launch globally on September 21, the OriginOS Global account confirmed in a post on X. Meanwhile, Vivo India (@Vivo_India ) and iQOO India (@IqooInd) have announced preview programmes for the Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 ahead of the launch.

Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 OriginOS 7 Preview Programme

Both preview programmes are limited to 500 users. iQOO has confirmed that registrations for the iQOO 15 will remain open until September 20. Vivo has not announced a closing date for X300 Pro registrations, although sign-ups are expected to remain open until September 20, a day before the global launch.

The programmes will give selected users early access to OriginOS 7 before the stable version becomes available. Both phones will therefore get an early look at the Android 17-based software ahead of the global rollout.

How to Register for OriginOS 7 Preview on Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15

Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 users can apply for the preview through the phone's software update settings. Users should install the latest available software version before registering.

Open the Settings app on your Vivo X300 Pro or iQOO 15 and select System Update. Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of the System Update page. Select Upcoming Updates from the menu that appears. Tap Closed Beta Sign-Up to open the OriginOS 7 preview registration page. Select View Details to view the preview programme information. Complete the registration form with the required details. Submit the form to apply for the OriginOS 7 Preview Programme.

Notably, the Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 launched with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.