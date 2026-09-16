Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 launched with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.
Vivo and iQOO are giving select smartphone users in India an early opportunity to try OriginOS 7 before its wider rollout. The upcoming software update will introduce the next version of Vivo's Android-based interface to the Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 through preview programmes. Both companies have opened a limited number of slots for users who want to test the new software ahead of the stable release. OriginOS 7 is based on Android 17 and will launch globally later this month.
OriginOS 7 is set to launch globally on September 21, the OriginOS Global account confirmed in a post on X. Meanwhile, Vivo India (@Vivo_India ) and iQOO India (@IqooInd) have announced preview programmes for the Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 ahead of the launch.
Both preview programmes are limited to 500 users. iQOO has confirmed that registrations for the iQOO 15 will remain open until September 20. Vivo has not announced a closing date for X300 Pro registrations, although sign-ups are expected to remain open until September 20, a day before the global launch.
The programmes will give selected users early access to OriginOS 7 before the stable version becomes available. Both phones will therefore get an early look at the Android 17-based software ahead of the global rollout.
Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 users can apply for the preview through the phone's software update settings. Users should install the latest available software version before registering.
Notably, the Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 launched with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.
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