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iQOO Pad Ultra Set to Launch on September 29; Design, Key Specifications Revealed

iQOO Pad Ultra is teased to feature an 8.8-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 September 2026 17:48 IST
iQOO Pad Ultra Set to Launch on September 29; Design, Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Pad Ultra is rumoured to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset

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Highlights
  • The iQOO Pad Ultra will be launched alongside the iQOO 16
  • It is confirmed to ship with OriginOS 7
  • iQOO is currently accepting pre-reservations for the iQOO Pad Ultra
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iQOO has finally announced the launch date of the iQOO Pad Ultra. The new Android tablet is confirmed to launch alongside the iQOO 16 smartphone. Ahead of the official unveiling, the Vivo subsidiary has released multiple teasers showcasing the tablet's design, colour options, and key features. The iQOO Pad Ultra is confirmed to ship with a built-in PC-grade cooling fan. iQOO Pad Ultra is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.

iQOO Pad Ultra Launch Date, Design Teased

Through its latest Weibo posts, iQOO confirmed that iQOO Pad Ultra will launch in China on September 29 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The teasers reveal that the upcoming gaming tablet will be released in Ender Black and Star Armour Silver (translated from Chinese) colourways. The new tablet will be launched alongside the iQOO 16.

Additionally, iQOO is currently accepting pre-reservations for the iQOO Pad Ultra through its official website in China, JD.com, Douyin, and Tmall. The official teaser shows the tablet with a square-shaped rear camera module. The camera island houses a single camera and a ring-shaped LED flash. It is confirmed to come with a PC-grade active cooling fan to keep thermals in check during long gaming sessions.

iQOO Pad Ultra is teased to feature an 8.8-inch display. It weighs just 298g. The tablet supports dedicated gaming accessories, including a dual-sided stretchable gamepad clip and an e-sports dual-sided clip.

The iQOO Pad Ultra is confirmed to ship with OriginOS 7 out of the box. The new user interface brings system-wide AI capabilities, Blue Heart Little V Pro Mode, customised theme options, and updated visual lighting.

The iQOO Pad Ultra is rumoured to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset coupled with an Adreno 850 GPU. It could come with a battery capacity of more than 9,000mAh. It was spotted on Geekbench earlier this month with model number iPA2691. The listing showed the tablet with 16GB of RAM and Android 17.

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Further reading: iQOO Pad Ultra, iQOO, iQOO Pad Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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