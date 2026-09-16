Sony has announced two new wireless headsets for the PlayStation 5, expanding its Pulse range with a focus on improved gaming audio. The PlayStation Pulse Wireless Headset and Pulse Edge Wireless Headset feature planar magnetic drivers and PlayStation Link connectivity, while the higher-end Pulse Edge adds active noise cancellation and a detachable boom microphone. Sony has revealed the initial launch window for both models, but pricing and pre-order details are yet to be announced.

PlayStation Pulse and Pulse Edge Availability

Sony has not revealed the price of either headset yet. The PlayStation Pulse Wireless Headset will launch in select markets during the holiday season this year, which typically refers to the November-December period, while the Pulse Edge Wireless Headset will follow in early 2027, the company confirmed in a press release. Sony has not confirmed whether either model will be available in India or announced pre-order dates.

Both PlayStation Pulse series headsets will be available in Midnight Black and White colour options.

PlayStation Pulse, Pulse Edge Features and Specifications

The PlayStation Pulse and Pulse Edge Wireless headsets use custom planar magnetic drivers for sound separation and spatial accuracy. Sony says the larger drivers retain the clarity of the Pulse Elite while helping players identify directional sounds such as footsteps and reloads during games.

The PlayStation Pulse has four magnets per planar driver, while the Pulse Edge has eight magnets per driver. Sony says the Pulse Edge has twice the magnet volume of the Pulse, claiming to deliver richer, deeper bass while retaining precision and clarity. Both headsets include a PlayStation Link adapter with a USB Type-C connector and built-in volume controls.

PlayStation Link provides lossless, low-latency audio and supports switching between compatible devices, including the PS5, PlayStation Portal, PC and Mac. Both headsets can also connect to supported Bluetooth devices at the same time.

Both PlayStation Pulse headsets use microphones with AI-enhanced noise rejection to filter background noise during voice chat. The PlayStation Pulse has an integrated microphone, while the Pulse Edge comes with a detachable boom microphone and a hidden microphone that can be used when the boom is removed.

The PlayStation Pulse headsets feature rotating earcups that lie flat for easier carrying. Sony says the updated design is intended to improve comfort and durability. The Pulse Edge additionally supports active noise cancellation and includes a carrying case, an audio and microphone jack, and game audio and chat balance controls for PS5.