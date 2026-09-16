Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • PlayStation Pulse, Pulse Edge Wireless Headsets Announced With Planar Magnetic Drivers for PS5

PlayStation Pulse, Pulse Edge Wireless Headsets Announced With Planar Magnetic Drivers for PS5

The PlayStation Pulse has four magnets per planar driver, while the Pulse Edge has eight magnets per driver.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 September 2026 17:20 IST
PlayStation Pulse, Pulse Edge Wireless Headsets Announced With Planar Magnetic Drivers for PS5

Photo Credit: Sony

Both PlayStation Pulse series headsets will be available in Midnight Black and White colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • PlayStation Pulse will launch during the 2026 holiday season
  • The PlayStation Pulse Edge will launch in early 2027
  • Both headsets support PlayStation Link connectivity
Advertisement

Sony has announced two new wireless headsets for the PlayStation 5, expanding its Pulse range with a focus on improved gaming audio. The PlayStation Pulse Wireless Headset and Pulse Edge Wireless Headset feature planar magnetic drivers and PlayStation Link connectivity, while the higher-end Pulse Edge adds active noise cancellation and a detachable boom microphone. Sony has revealed the initial launch window for both models, but pricing and pre-order details are yet to be announced.

PlayStation Pulse and Pulse Edge Availability

Sony has not revealed the price of either headset yet. The PlayStation Pulse Wireless Headset will launch in select markets during the holiday season this year, which typically refers to the November-December period, while the Pulse Edge Wireless Headset will follow in early 2027, the company confirmed in a press release. Sony has not confirmed whether either model will be available in India or announced pre-order dates.playstation pulse edge sony inline PlayStation Pulse and Pulse Edge

VoltSony Discussion
Explore More...

Both PlayStation Pulse series headsets will be available in Midnight Black and White colour options.

PlayStation Pulse, Pulse Edge Features and Specifications

The PlayStation Pulse and Pulse Edge Wireless headsets use custom planar magnetic drivers for sound separation and spatial accuracy. Sony says the larger drivers retain the clarity of the Pulse Elite while helping players identify directional sounds such as footsteps and reloads during games.

The PlayStation Pulse has four magnets per planar driver, while the Pulse Edge has eight magnets per driver. Sony says the Pulse Edge has twice the magnet volume of the Pulse, claiming to deliver richer, deeper bass while retaining precision and clarity. Both headsets include a PlayStation Link adapter with a USB Type-C connector and built-in volume controls.

PlayStation Link provides lossless, low-latency audio and supports switching between compatible devices, including the PS5, PlayStation Portal, PC and Mac. Both headsets can also connect to supported Bluetooth devices at the same time.

Both PlayStation Pulse headsets use microphones with AI-enhanced noise rejection to filter background noise during voice chat. The PlayStation Pulse has an integrated microphone, while the Pulse Edge comes with a detachable boom microphone and a hidden microphone that can be used when the boom is removed.

The PlayStation Pulse headsets feature rotating earcups that lie flat for easier carrying. Sony says the updated design is intended to improve comfort and durability. The Pulse Edge additionally supports active noise cancellation and includes a carrying case, an audio and microphone jack, and game audio and chat balance controls for PS5.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation, PS5, PlayStation Pulse, PlayStation Pulse Edge, Pulse Wireless Headset, Pulse Edge Wireless Headset
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy A08 Launched With 6,000mAh Battery and 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

PlayStation Pulse, Pulse Edge Wireless Headsets Announced With Planar Magnetic Drivers for PS5
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A08 With a 6,000mAh Battery Debuts Globally at This Price
  2. Itel Muzik 450L Feature Phone Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Amazon Alexa+ Is Finally Here in India, and It's Free for Everyone
  4. Asus Launched New Vivobook Lineup in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Dates Are Out: Bank Discounts, Deals Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. ViewSonic Google TV Series Launched in India With Up to 65-Inch Models Alongside New Pro AV Displays
  2. Ripple CEO Says Crypto Sector Can Grow Beyond CLARITY Act
  3. BitMart Opens User Engagement Portal During Withdrawal Plan Review
  4. iQOO Pad Ultra Set to Launch on September 29; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  5. PlayStation Pulse, Pulse Edge Wireless Headsets Announced With Planar Magnetic Drivers for PS5
  6. Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, Vivobook 14 Flip, Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook 16 Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A08 Launched With 6,000mAh Battery and 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  8. Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 Get Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Preview Programme in India Ahead of Global Launch
  9. Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Redmi Buds 8s Confirmed to Launch This Month; Design, Specifications Teased
  10. Clarity Act Failure Leads to Liquidations of Crypto Longs Worth $570 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »