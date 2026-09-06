Gaming laptops have become more popular in India in the past few years. The adoption of innovative technologies, fast processors and the emergence of AI have accelerated this growth. Instead of buying a laptop for all needs, people started prioritising thier gaming requirements and choosing models matching those. All gaming-oriented models now ship with dedicated graphics cards, high-refresh-rate panels and extra accessories. The recent surge in memory component prices has started affecting the market, but there are still many capable options under Rs. 1,50,000 which can run popular games.
Here are some of the best gaming laptops for buyers with a Rs. 1,50,000 budget. Our picks are from major brands including Dell, Acer, Asus and Lenovo.
Asus TUF Gaming F16
The Asus TUF Gaming F16 (FX607VJR-TU325WS) is suitable for gaming, with a 144Hz refresh rate display and an Intel Core 5 205H processor. For graphics, it has a 6GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU. You will get a 16-inch full-HD+ WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio 3ms response time for fast-paced content.
Photo Credit: Asus
The Asus TUF Gaming F16 has 16GB of DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM RAM. It can be upgraded to up to 64GB using two SO-DIMM slots and supports dual-channel memory technology. It has a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. It runs Windows 11 Home. It has a 720p HD camera for video calls and houses a 56Whr battery.
Asus TUF Gaming F16 (FX607VJR-TU325WS) is priced at Rs. 149,990. It is offered in a Mecha Grey finish
Key Specifications
- Display: 16-inch, full-HD+
- Processor: Intel Core 5 205H
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
- Memory: 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Battery: 56Whr
Dell Alienware 16 Aurora
The Dell Alienware 16 Aurora is another solid gaming-focused laptop available in India. It runs on an Intel Core 7 240H processor. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 memory for handling high-intensity titles. The laptop comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM configured as two 8GB modules. It has 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.
The Dell Alienware 16 Aurora features a 16-inch 2.5K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The anti-glare panel offers 300-nit brightness. For meetings and video calls, it has an HD camera along with dual-array microphones. It carries a 96Whr integrated battery. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.
Dell Alienware 16 Aurora is priced at Rs. 1,47,990. It is available in the Interstellar Indigo shade.
Key Specifications
- Display: 16-inch, 2.5K
- Processor: Intel Core 7 240H
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
- Memory: 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Battery: 96Whr
HP Victus 15.6 (fb3096AX)
The HP Victus 15.6 (fb3096AX) runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor. It includes an AMD Ryzen AI NPU capable of 16 TOPS for AI-related workloads. The laptop features 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM in a single 16GB module and offers 512GB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage.
For graphics, the HP Victus 15.6 has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness. The panel has an 82.23 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has dual speakers featuring DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost. It boasts a 70Wh battery and a 200W Smart AC adapter. It runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.
The HP Victus 15.6 (fb3096AX) is currently listed for a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 on the HP india website. You can buy it in Mica Silver finish.
Key Specifications
- Display: 15.6-inch full-HD IPS, 144Hz refresh rate
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 260
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050
- Memory: 16GB DDR5-5600 RAM, 512GB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Battery: 70Whr
Lenovo LOQ 14th Gen (15, Intel)
The Lenovo LOQ 14th Gen (15-inch, Intel) is a gaming laptop available in India in the Rs. 1,50,000 segment. It can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-14700HX processor. For graphics, it supports up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. It also supports RTX 4050 and RTX 3050 configurations.
The laptop carries up to 16GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM through two SO-DIMM slots. It supports up to a 1TB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It has two PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots to expand storage. It features a 60Whr battery. It supports up to Windows 11 Pro.
Photo Credit: Lenovo
The Lenovo LOQ 14th Gen (15-inch, Intel) offers a 15.6-inch IPS panel. The higher-end variant features a WQHD resolution, 350-nit brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour coverage. It features dual 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio. It has a camera with up to 1080p resolution and an electronic privacy shutter.
Lenovo LOQ 14th Gen (15, Intel) is priced at Rs. 1,30,991. It is available in Luna Grey colour.
Key Specifications
- Display: 15.6-inch IPS, WQHD
- Processor: Intel Core i7-14700HX
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
- Memory: 8GB of GDDR6, 1TB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 SSD
- Battery: 60Whr
Acer ALG
The Acer ALG (AL15G-53) is a gaming-focused laptop with an Intel Core 7 240H processor. For handling titles, it comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 SODIMM RAM, and it can be upgraded to up to 64GB. The laptop features a 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, with dual M.2 slots and support for up to a 2TB storage upgrade.
The Acer ALG has a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio. It carries a 54Wh battery and includes a 150W power adapter. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.
The Acer ALG is priced at Rs. 94,999. It is available for purchase through the Acer India website in Titanium Gray shade.
Key Specifications
- Display: 15.6-inch full HD, 144Hz
- Processor: Intel Core 7 240H
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
- Memory: 16GB of DDR4, 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
- Battery: 54Wh
FAQs
Is a 144Hz display ideal for gaming?
Yes. A 144Hz refresh rate offers smoother motion than a standard 60Hz panel, particularly in fast-paced esports games.
Which chipset is used in the Dell Alienware 16 Aurora?
The Dell Alienware 16 Aurora runs on an Intel Core 7 240H processor.
Which display is best for a gaming laptop?
OLED displays are generally best for gaming. IPS panels with high refresh rates can still provide a decent gaming experience.
Dell Alienware 16 Aurora FAQs
What are the main features of the Dell Alienware 16 Aurora?
The Dell Alienware 16 Aurora is available with up to 32GB of RAM paired with up to 1TB of internal storage. It is powered by up to Intel Core 9 270H processor along with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. The laptop is loaded with a 96Whr battery and 180W fast charging support . It also comes equipped with Windows 11 Home operating system and comes with a 16-inch WQXGA FHD Display that supports up to 240Hz refresh rate. It supports connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2 USB Type-C ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Dell Alienware 16 Aurora is available in single colour options.
When was the Dell Alienware 16 Aurora released?
The Dell Alienware 16 Aurora was launched on July 10, 2025.
Where can I buy the Dell Alienware 16 Aurora?
You can buy the Dell Alienware 16 Aurora through the official Dell website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.