Gaming laptops have become more popular in India in the past few years. The adoption of innovative technologies, fast processors and the emergence of AI have accelerated this growth. Instead of buying a laptop for all needs, people started prioritising thier gaming requirements and choosing models matching those. All gaming-oriented models now ship with dedicated graphics cards, high-refresh-rate panels and extra accessories. The recent surge in memory component prices has started affecting the market, but there are still many capable options under Rs. 1,50,000 which can run popular games.

Here are some of the best gaming laptops for buyers with a Rs. 1,50,000 budget. Our picks are from major brands including Dell, Acer, Asus and Lenovo.

Asus TUF Gaming F16

The Asus TUF Gaming F16 (FX607VJR-TU325WS) is suitable for gaming, with a 144Hz refresh rate display and an Intel Core 5 205H processor. For graphics, it has a 6GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU. You will get a 16-inch full-HD+ WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio 3ms response time for fast-paced content.

Photo Credit: Asus

The Asus TUF Gaming F16 has 16GB of DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM RAM. It can be upgraded to up to 64GB using two SO-DIMM slots and supports dual-channel memory technology. It has a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. It runs Windows 11 Home. It has a 720p HD camera for video calls and houses a 56Whr battery.

Asus TUF Gaming F16 (FX607VJR-TU325WS) is priced at Rs. 149,990. It is offered in a Mecha Grey finish

Key Specifications

Display: 16-inch, full-HD+

Processor: Intel Core 5 205H

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

Memory: 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Battery: 56Whr

Dell Alienware 16 Aurora

The Dell Alienware 16 Aurora is another solid gaming-focused laptop available in India. It runs on an Intel Core 7 240H processor. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 memory for handling high-intensity titles. The laptop comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM configured as two 8GB modules. It has 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

The Dell Alienware 16 Aurora features a 16-inch 2.5K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The anti-glare panel offers 300-nit brightness. For meetings and video calls, it has an HD camera along with dual-array microphones. It carries a 96Whr integrated battery. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Dell Alienware 16 Aurora is priced at Rs. 1,47,990. It is available in the Interstellar Indigo shade.

Key Specifications

Display: 16-inch, 2.5K

Processor: Intel Core 7 240H

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU

Memory: 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

Battery: 96Whr

HP Victus 15.6 (fb3096AX)

The HP Victus 15.6 (fb3096AX) runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor. It includes an AMD Ryzen AI NPU capable of 16 TOPS for AI-related workloads. The laptop features 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM in a single 16GB module and offers 512GB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

For graphics, the HP Victus 15.6 has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness. The panel has an 82.23 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has dual speakers featuring DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost. It boasts a 70Wh battery and a 200W Smart AC adapter. It runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.

The HP Victus 15.6 (fb3096AX) is currently listed for a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 on the HP india website. You can buy it in Mica Silver finish.

Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch full-HD IPS, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 260

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050

Memory: 16GB DDR5-5600 RAM, 512GB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Battery: 70Whr

Lenovo LOQ 14th Gen (15, Intel)

The Lenovo LOQ 14th Gen (15-inch, Intel) is a gaming laptop available in India in the Rs. 1,50,000 segment. It can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-14700HX processor. For graphics, it supports up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. It also supports RTX 4050 and RTX 3050 configurations.

The laptop carries up to 16GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM through two SO-DIMM slots. It supports up to a 1TB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It has two PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots to expand storage. It features a 60Whr battery. It supports up to Windows 11 Pro.

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo LOQ 14th Gen (15-inch, Intel) offers a 15.6-inch IPS panel. The higher-end variant features a WQHD resolution, 350-nit brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour coverage. It features dual 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio. It has a camera with up to 1080p resolution and an electronic privacy shutter.

Lenovo LOQ 14th Gen (15, Intel) is priced at Rs. 1,30,991. It is available in Luna Grey colour.

Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch IPS, WQHD

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700HX

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

Memory: 8GB of GDDR6, 1TB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Battery: 60Whr

Acer ALG

The Acer ALG (AL15G-53) is a gaming-focused laptop with an Intel Core 7 240H processor. For handling titles, it comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 SODIMM RAM, and it can be upgraded to up to 64GB. The laptop features a 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, with dual M.2 slots and support for up to a 2TB storage upgrade.

The Acer ALG has a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio. It carries a 54Wh battery and includes a 150W power adapter. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.

The Acer ALG is priced at Rs. 94,999. It is available for purchase through the Acer India website in Titanium Gray shade.

Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch full HD, 144Hz

Processor: Intel Core 7 240H

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU

Memory: 16GB of DDR4, 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

Battery: 54Wh