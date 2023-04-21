Technology News
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED's price in India starts at Rs. 1,09,990.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2023 10:30 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has a 75Whr battery

Highlights
  • New Asus Zenbook laptops have Dolby Atmos audio system
  • They offer Wi-Fi 6E connectivity
  • Price of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED starts at Rs. 97,990

Asus on Friday unveiled new Zenbook series laptops equipped with up to 13th-generation Intel core processors at the Global Thincredible launch event. The new Zenbook S 13 OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED come in two colour options with the company's Lumina OLED display and offer MIL-STD 810H-certified durability. They offer an aluminium build with a hinge that swivels all the way around and feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. These laptops include a Dolby Atmos audio system with AI-backed noise-cancellation support. The Zenbook S 13 OLED features a 63WHr battery, while the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has a 75WHr battery. The Taiwan-based company has also refreshed Zenbook 14 OLED with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors for improved performance.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Zenbook 14 OLED price in India

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,04,990 in India. It is offered in Basalt Grey and Ponder Blue shades. The price of Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404), on the other hand, starts at Rs. 1,09,990 and it comes in Foggy Silver and Ponder Blue colour options.

The price of the refreshed Zenbook 14 OLED starts at Rs. 97,990 and is offered in Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue colour options. It is currently available for purchase via the Acer online store and Flipkart.

The new Asus laptops will go on sale via the official company website, Amazon, Flipkart, ROG stores and major online and offline retail partners.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED specifications

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED features a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) Lumina OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 550 nits of peak brightness. The display comes with HDR, and Dolby Vision certification and is rated to offer a response time of 0.2ms. It is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

s 13 oled zenbook asus inline Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED features a multidimensional digital noise reduction IR camera for Windows Hello face recognition. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5 and Thunderbolt 4. It comes with a 180-degree ErgoLift hinge and offers MIL-STD 810H durability. For input, the laptop comes with a backlit chiclet keyboard and ErgoSense touchpad. It has speakers with Dolby Atmos audio system with AI-backed noise-cancellation support.

It is backed by a 63WHr battery with support for 65W fast charging. The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is claimed to be the world's slimmest OLED ultraportable laptop with a 10mm thickness and 1-kilogram weight.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED specifications

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED runs on Windows 11 Home and sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) Lumina OLED touchscreen display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display also has Dolby Vision certification, 550 nits of peak brightness and 0.2ms response time.

The new Asus laptop is equipped with up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7 -1360 processor coupled with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It houses 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

zenbook 14 flip oled asus Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

The laptop has an aluminium build and its rugged design is MIL-STD 810H certified. The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED offers a 360-degree hinge as well. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm audio jack and Wi-Fi 6E. It also includes a glass touchpad and backlit chiclet keyboard.

Asus has packed a full HD 3DNR camera with an Infrared sensor and Windows Hello on the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED. It comes with support for the new Asus Pen 2.0 stylus as well. It also includes speakers with Dolby Atmos and noise-cancellation support. It carries a 75Whr battery with 65W fast charging. It has 15.9mm thickness and weighs around 1.5 kilograms.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Asus, Asus Zenbook, Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED Price in India, Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Price in India, Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
