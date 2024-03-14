Technology News
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6.78-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPO display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2024 18:59 IST
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6.78-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra comes in fours colour options

Highlights
  • Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has a 32-megapixel RGBW selfie sensor
  • It seems like a rebadged ROG Phone 8
  • Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra supports 15W wireless charging
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra was announced on Thursday (March 14) through a live-streamed launch event. The new Zenfone series phone comes in four colour options and runs on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra flaunts a 6.78-inch screen and is backed by a 5,500mAh battery. It offers several inbuilt AI features and has an IP68 rating for splash and dust resistance. The handset flaunts 50-megapixel triple cameras at the rear and appears to be a rebadged ROG Phone 8, which was introduced earlier this year.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra price

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra comes with a price tag of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs EUR 1099 (roughly Rs. 99,000). It is available in Eternal Black, Misty Grey, Skyline Blue, and Desert Sand colour options.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra runs on Android 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPO display with 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2500 nits peak brightness, and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The handset runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It offers a couple of AI features like real-time AI transcript, a new AI-based search tool, live language translation, and noise cancellation among others. 

For photos and videos, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has an AI-backed triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch primary sensor with a six-axis gimbal stabiliser 3.0. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom. The camera supports different AI algorithms for improved zooming. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel RGBW sensor. 

Connectivity options on the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP68-certified build that is dust- and water-resistant. 

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 65W HyperCharge fast charging. This fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 39 minutes. It also supports 15W wireless charging. 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
