Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is set to launch globally on March 14. The company has teased the display of the upcoming handset, which appears to have a flat panel with very slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera. Earlier leaks have hinted at the design and key specifications of the Zenfone 11 Ultra including colour options. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has suggested some details about the handset yet again.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared some key features of the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It is said to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and ship with Android 14-based UI. It is also said to come with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is likely to feature a triple rear camera unit that is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with gimbal optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 32-megapixel OIS-supported 3x telephoto periscope zoom unit. The front camera is tipped to get a 32-megapixel sensor.

Asus is also expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery in the Zenfone 11 Ultra with support for 65W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. The phone is expected to come with dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is said to be available in five colour options - Desert Sienna, Eternal Black, Misty Gray, Skyline Blue, and Verdure Green.

The company has claimed that the upcoming Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra will be an “AI-integrated flagship phone,” suggesting that it will be packed with AI-backed features. On the official event page for the launch, the phone is teased to get hypersteady camera, a good portrait mode, a large battery, and a big screen.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.