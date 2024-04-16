Technology News

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) With Dual 14-inch OLED Touchscreen Displays Launched in India

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors paired with up to 32GB of RAM.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2024 12:00 IST
Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) With Dual 14-inch OLED Touchscreen Displays Launched in India

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) has dual OLED touchscreens with 100 percent DCI:P3 colour gamut coverage

Highlights
  • Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) packs a 75WHr battery
  • It is equipped with two 14-inch OLED touchscreen displays
  • The Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) runs on Windows 11 Home
Advertisement

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) was launched in India on Tuesday. It is equipped with dual 14-inch Asus Lumina OLED touchscreens with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. The Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) has a detachable ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad with multi-touch gestures. It is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors paired with up to 32GB of RAM. It draws power from a 75Wh battery and supports charging at 65W over a USB Type-C port. 

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) price in India, availability

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) price in India is set at Rs. 1,59,990 for the base model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, while the Intel Core Ultra 7 variant costs Rs. 1,99,990. Customers can also purchase the laptop in two other configurations with an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, priced at Rs. 2,19,990 and Rs. 2,39,990, respectively.

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) specifications

The Taiwan-based company has equipped the Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) with dual full-HD+ (1,900x1,200 pixels) OLED touchscreens with 100 percent DCI:P3 colour gamut coverage, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. These laptops feature up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs with Intel Arc graphics, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home.

For facial recognition and video calls, the Zenbook Duo (2024) sports a full-HD AiSense IR camera along with an ambient light sensor. It has two Harmon Kardonn-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos. The laptop has a 75WHr lithium polymer battery that can be charged at 65W over USB Type-C. It measures 31.3 x 21.7 x 1.99cm and weighs 1.35kg, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus ZenBook Duo 2024 (UX8406) Laptop

Asus ZenBook Duo 2024 (UX8406) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Graphics
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent for productivity
  • Dual 14-inch OLED touch displays
  • Powerful performance
  • Compact form factor
  • Great battery life
  • Software is well optimised
  • Bad
  • Speakers are average
  • Landscape mode is not very useful
Read detailed Asus ZenBook Duo 2024 (UX8406) review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
OS Windows 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus Zenbook Duo 2024, Asus Zenbook Duo, Asus Zenbook Duo 2024 price in India, Asus Zenbook Duo 2024 specifications, Asus Zenbook Duo price in India, Asus Zenbook Duo specifications, Zenbook Duo 2024, Asus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Vivo V30e Display, Camera, More Details Surface Online; Said to Launch in India Soon

Related Stories

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) With Dual 14-inch OLED Touchscreen Displays Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G64 5G With Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut in India: See New Price, Other Offers
  3. Samsung Announces One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI for These Flagship Devices
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Updated With More Camera Improvements and Bug Fixes
  5. Oppo A1s, Oppo A1i With Dimensity 6020 Chips Launched: See Price
  6. Vivo V30e Key Features Leaked, Said to Launch in India Soon
  7. Xiaomi Teases 4 New Products for Smarter Living Event on April 23
  8. Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) With Two Touchscreen Displays Debuts
  9. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x, iQoo Z9 Turbo Specifications Tipped Online
  10. Limitless AI Pendant Unveiled, Can Remember Everything It Hears
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Said to Be Testing AI-Powered Chatbots for Influencers That Can Interact With Followers
  2. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x, iQoo Z9 Turbo Specifications Leaked Ahead of April 24 Launch
  3. Redmi Pad SE Confirmed to Launch in India on April 23; Design, Key Features Teased
  4. Baidu Claims Ernie Bot Garnered Over 200 Million Users Amid Rising Competition
  5. Adobe Explores OpenAI Partnership as It Adds Firefly AI to Premiere Pro Video Tools
  6. Adobe Premiere Pro to Get Support for New Generative AI-Powered Video Editing Tools
  7. Oppo A1s, Oppo A1i With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Chips, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Pixel 9 User Interface for Purported iPhone 15-Like Satellite Connectivity Feature Leaked: See Video
  9. Limitless AI Pendant With AI-Powered Audio Recording and Transcription Features Launched; Features, Price
  10. Bharat Web3 Association Teams Up With Japan's JADA to Boost Sector Growth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »