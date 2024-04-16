Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) was launched in India on Tuesday. It is equipped with dual 14-inch Asus Lumina OLED touchscreens with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. The Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) has a detachable ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad with multi-touch gestures. It is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors paired with up to 32GB of RAM. It draws power from a 75Wh battery and supports charging at 65W over a USB Type-C port.

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) price in India, availability

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) price in India is set at Rs. 1,59,990 for the base model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, while the Intel Core Ultra 7 variant costs Rs. 1,99,990. Customers can also purchase the laptop in two other configurations with an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, priced at Rs. 2,19,990 and Rs. 2,39,990, respectively.

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) specifications

The Taiwan-based company has equipped the Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) with dual full-HD+ (1,900x1,200 pixels) OLED touchscreens with 100 percent DCI:P3 colour gamut coverage, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. These laptops feature up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs with Intel Arc graphics, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home.

For facial recognition and video calls, the Zenbook Duo (2024) sports a full-HD AiSense IR camera along with an ambient light sensor. It has two Harmon Kardonn-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos. The laptop has a 75WHr lithium polymer battery that can be charged at 65W over USB Type-C. It measures 31.3 x 21.7 x 1.99cm and weighs 1.35kg, according to the company.

