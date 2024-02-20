Technology News

Honor MagicBook Pro 16 may be refreshed with Intel Core Ultra CPUs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2024 14:46 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor MagicBook Pro (pictured) was initially launched in 2020

Highlights
  • Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 features a 16.1-inch full-HD display
  • The 2020 model is available in AMD Ryzen and Intel Core CPU variants
  • The Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 is backed by a 56Wh battery
Honor MagicBook Pro 16 is set to be launched with refreshed hardware later this year. The Honor MagicBook Pro with a 16.1-inch display was initially unveiled in 2020 with different CPU options. With the 2024 refresh, the laptop is expected to come with upgraded specifications including more powerful processors. The company has teased the launch of the refreshed version of the Honor MagicBook Pro model during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The newer model is said to come with advanced AI-backed features.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Honor announced that a refreshed version of the Honor MagicBook Pro 16 with AI-powered features will be introduced at the MWC 2024 event that will be held from February 26 to February 29. The teaser reads, "Hey SAM & MAC, With Magic, one step connects all," taking digs at competing brands Samsung and Apple, claiming that the upcoming model is "smarter" than its market peers. It also teases the Magic-link feature that is claimed to connect smartphones, tablets and PCs to allow seamless display mirroring, file sharing, etc.

The company did not reveal the design or any key elements of the Honor MagicBook Pro 16 but the hints at AI-backed advanced characteristics suggest that it may come with Intel Core Ultra CPUs. In December 2023, Intel announced the Core Ultra processors with inbuilt Neural Processing Units (NPUs) that are claimed to improve onboard AI functions. Ever since, many leading brands like Acer, Samsung, HP, Asus and more have refreshed several models with these newer CPUs.

The 2020 model of Honor MagicBook Pro is available in several CPU variants - AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, Intel Core i5-10210U, and Intel Core i7-10510U. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop features a 16.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display and ships with Windows 10 Home. 

Honor MagicBook Pro is backed by a 56Wh battery and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 11.5 hours. It supports 65W fast charging and is said to be able to charge from zero to 80 percent in an hour. The laptop, weighing 1.7kg, is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, and one HDMI port. 

The AMD Ryzen 5-powered Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 launched at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,400), while the AMD Ryzen 7 variant was marked at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 55,800). Meanwhile, the Intel Core i5 version of the laptop was priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 63,800) and the Intel Core i7 variant was listed at CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 71,300) at launch.

