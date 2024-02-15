Microsoft is previewing new features for Windows 11, with a special focus on Notepad. Last year, the company began adding its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to the Windows operating system. Copilot on Windows 11 exists both as a chatbot and as special features inside apps such as Paint, Photos, Clipchamp, and more. Now, Notepad is being added to the list of Windows apps to get new AI capabilities. Additionally, the Snipping Tool is also getting a small boost.

Dave Grochocki, Principal Product Manager Lead for Windows Inbox Apps at Microsoft, through a Windows Insider blog, announced the new Windows 11 features. The lightweight Notepad app (version 11.2401.25.0) is getting a new feature called Explain with Copilot, which will help users understand the content in a file. Users will simply have to highlight a portion of text in the app and right-click to open the options menu to access this feature. On selecting, it will summarise and explain the highlighted log files, code segments, or any selected content. Users can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + E to quickly boot up Copilot.

“This feature is available on devices that have Copilot in Windows, but there is a known issue where some users might not see this new feature in Notepad right away,” Grochocki said, imploring users to share feedback using the WIN + F keyboard shortcut.

The Snipping Tool already has AI capabilities. Users can use it to automatically redact sensitive text from screenshot images. However, now it is getting the ability to add shapes to screenshots. After getting a capture, users can select the new shapes button in the toolbar and pick the desired shape in the image. Users will be able to add rectangles, ovals, lines, and arrows to highlight a text or part of an image and annotate it better. The shapes can be resized, moved, or changed in colour. These features are available to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels on Windows 11.

The tech giant also recently confirmed that Windows 11 24H2 will be the next major feature update to arrive this year. The new version is expected to include an advanced Copilot. Microsoft might provide its own DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling)-like Super Resolution technology within the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 update for improved gaming performance. The technology uses AI to make supported games run smoothly with enhanced framerates.

