Technology News

Microsoft Previews AI Features for Notepad, Snipping Tool Improvements in Windows 11

Microsoft is rolling out the update to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev channels of Windows 11.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 February 2024 18:36 IST
Microsoft Previews AI Features for Notepad, Snipping Tool Improvements in Windows 11

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has not shared an exact date for when these features will be rolled out to all users

Highlights
  • Snipping Tool in Windows 11 can now add shapes to captures
  • Microsoft has added Copilot capabilities to Notepad
  • Recently, Microsoft confirmed Windows 11 24H2 update for later this year
Advertisement

Microsoft is previewing new features for Windows 11, with a special focus on Notepad. Last year, the company began adding its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to the Windows operating system. Copilot on Windows 11 exists both as a chatbot and as special features inside apps such as Paint, Photos, Clipchamp, and more. Now, Notepad is being added to the list of Windows apps to get new AI capabilities. Additionally, the Snipping Tool is also getting a small boost.

Dave Grochocki, Principal Product Manager Lead for Windows Inbox Apps at Microsoft, through a Windows Insider blog, announced the new Windows 11 features. The lightweight Notepad app (version 11.2401.25.0) is getting a new feature called Explain with Copilot, which will help users understand the content in a file. Users will simply have to highlight a portion of text in the app and right-click to open the options menu to access this feature. On selecting, it will summarise and explain the highlighted log files, code segments, or any selected content. Users can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + E to quickly boot up Copilot.

“This feature is available on devices that have Copilot in Windows, but there is a known issue where some users might not see this new feature in Notepad right away,” Grochocki said, imploring users to share feedback using the WIN + F keyboard shortcut.

The Snipping Tool already has AI capabilities. Users can use it to automatically redact sensitive text from screenshot images. However, now it is getting the ability to add shapes to screenshots. After getting a capture, users can select the new shapes button in the toolbar and pick the desired shape in the image. Users will be able to add rectangles, ovals, lines, and arrows to highlight a text or part of an image and annotate it better. The shapes can be resized, moved, or changed in colour. These features are available to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels on Windows 11.

The tech giant also recently confirmed that Windows 11 24H2 will be the next major feature update to arrive this year. The new version is expected to include an advanced Copilot. Microsoft might provide its own DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling)-like Super Resolution technology within the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 update for improved gaming performance. The technology uses AI to make supported games run smoothly with enhanced framerates.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Windows 11, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Microsoft, Copilot
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 16 to Arrive With New Neural Engine for Improved AI Performance on iOS 18: Report

Related Stories

Microsoft Previews AI Features for Notepad, Snipping Tool Improvements in Windows 11
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor X9b With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on February 28
  3. Moto G04 With 6.6-Inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  4. New Jio Phone Surfaces on BIS Site, Said to Debut as Jio Bharat B2
  5. Some Apple Vision Pro Buyers Are Returning the Headset: Here's Why
  6. Honor X9b First Impressions
  7. Honor Choice Earbuds X5 With Active Noise Cancellation Debuts: See Price
  8. Samsung Updates Galaxy S24 Series With Display, Camera, AI Improvements
  9. Honor Choice Watch With 1.95-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Duet AI Features Testing on Gmail, Docs and Drive Expands to More Users: Report
  2. New Jio Phone Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site; Said to Debut as Jio Bharat B2
  3. Microsoft Previews AI Features for Notepad, Snipping Tool Improvements in Windows 11
  4. iPhone 16 to Arrive With New Neural Engine for Improved AI Performance on iOS 18: Report
  5. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Price, Front Panel Design Leaked; Tipped to Get MIIT Certification
  6. Moto G04 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Honor Magic 6 Pro Secures IMDA Certification, Hinting at Broader Global Launch: Report
  8. Honor Choice Earbuds X5 With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 35 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Honor X9b With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »