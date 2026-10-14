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  • HP ZBook Ultra G3a Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 Processor, 16 Inch OLED Display: Price, Specifications

HP ZBook Ultra G3a Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 Processor, 16-Inch OLED Display: Price, Specifications

HP ZBook Ultra G3a supports local AI workloads, including LLMs with up to 300 billion parameters.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 14:37 IST
HP ZBook Ultra G3a Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 Processor, 16-Inch OLED Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HP

HP ZBook Ultra G3a features a hot-swappable backlit keyboard

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Highlights
  • HP ZBook Ultra G3a sports a 2.8K resolution display
  • HP ZBook Ultra G3a weighs about 1.9kg
  • HP ZBook Ultra G3a packs a 96Wh battery
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HP ZBook Ultra G3a was launched in India on Wednesday as the tech giant's new laptop. The company is positioning the new ZBook series device as a thin-and-light mobile workstation for AI, engineering, design, and content professionals. The new laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro series processor, paired with a 96Wh battery. It is claimed to support local AI workloads, including large language models (LLMs) of up to 300 billion parameters. The laptop features up to 192GB of unified memory. The new HP ZBook Ultra G3a is also equipped with a 16-inch OLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

HP ZBook Ultra G3a Price in India, Availability

In India, the price of the HP ZBook Ultra G3a is set at Rs. 2,89,990. The new laptop is currently on sale in the country via HP authorised offline and online retail partners. The HP ZBook Ultra G3a is offered in a single grey colour option.

HP ZBook Ultra G3a Specifications, Features

The HP ZBook Ultra G3a ships with Windows 11 Pro. It sports a 16-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 processor, featuring a 16-core CPU, along with an AMD Graphics chip. Its processor delivers a peak clock speed of up to 5.2GHz. The laptop also features up to 192GB of unified memory, which includes a dedicated VRAM of 160GB.

On top of this, the HP ZBook Ultra G3a features a 55 TOPS NPU. The company claims that the laptop can support local AI workloads. It can run LLMs with up to 300 billion parameters locally. The laptop's new thermal design enables it to offer up to 81.8 percent higher TDP. The laptop features a backlit keyboard. The keyboard is hot-swappable, too. It also gets a dedicated Copilot key. The laptop features a fingerprint scanner for security.

For connectivity, the HP ZBook Ultra G3a supports Wi-Fi and 5G cellular. The laptop is backed by a 96Wh battery. The company claims that the device will deliver up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop also supports up to 180W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The new HP ZBook Ultra G3a weighs about 1.9kg and measures 17.9mm in thickness.

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Further reading: HP ZBook Ultra G3a, HP, HP ZBook Ultra G3a Price in India, HP ZBook Ultra G3a India Launch, HP ZBook Ultra G3a Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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HP ZBook Ultra G3a Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 Processor, 16-Inch OLED Display: Price, Specifications
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