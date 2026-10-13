Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP Festive Offers 2026: OmniBook, Omen and Victus Laptop Discounts, AI Fiesta Deal Details, and More

HP Festive Offers 2026: OmniBook, Omen and Victus Laptop Discounts, AI Fiesta Deal Details, and More

HP says buyers of the HP OmniBook Ultra can get exchange benefits of up to Rs. 20,000 when trading in an older HP laptop through Cashify.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 October 2026 07:00 IST
HP Festive Offers 2026: OmniBook, Omen and Victus Laptop Discounts, AI Fiesta Deal Details, and More

HP OmniBook 7, OmniBook 5, and OmniBook 3 are eligible for bank cashback of up to Rs. 12,000

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HP has announced festive season offers on its range of laptops
  • Buyers can also avail of an AI Fiesta offer
  • HP Omen series comes with exchange benefits of up to Rs. 15,000
Advertisement

Ahead of Dussehra and Diwali, HP has announced festive season offers on its laptops. The HP OmniBook AI laptop lineup, Omen and Victus gaming laptops are confirmed to get discounts, including bank cashback, exchange discounts, bundled accessories, and discounted warranty packages. The tech brand is also offering discounts on its gaming devices, accessories and Smart Tank printers. Shoppers can avail the special prices through HP india websites and stores until next month. HP is also providing an AI Fiesta offer that bundles subscriptions to artificial intelligence platforms at a discounted price.

HP has announced offers on its new AI laptops, gaming laptops, and printers until November 10, 2026. The festive promotions will be available through HP World stores, the HP online store and authorised offline retailers.

VoltHp Discussion
Explore More...

The company is offering an AI Fiesta promotion with subscriptions to Claude 4, DeepSeek, GPT-5, Perplexity AI, Gemini 2.5, and Grok 4, valued at Rs. 96,000, for Rs. 999 with eligible OmniBook, Omen, and Victus laptops.

HP OmniBook Ultra and X Offers

Shoppers of the HP OmniBook Ultra during the offer period are eligible for up to Rs. 18,000 cashback on payments made using select bank cards from IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, among others. Buyers get exchange benefits of up to Rs. 20,000 when trading in an older HP laptop through Cashify. OmniBook X buyers can receive exchange benefits of up to Rs. 15,000 and bank cashback of up to Rs. 18,000.

The HP OmniBook Ultra and OmniBook X shoppers are eligible for a Da Milano accessory combo worth Rs. 10,999 at Rs. 499. They can also take a two-year extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and an antivirus package for Rs. 4,999.

HP OmniBook 7, OmniBook 5, OmniBook 3 Offers

Shoppers of HP OmniBook 7, OmniBook 5, and OmniBook 3 can avail bank cashback of up to Rs. 12,000. Exchange through Cashify will get up to Rs. 10,000 for the OmniBook 7, Rs. 7,000 for the OmniBook 5, and Rs. 5,000 for the OmniBook 3. Buyers of these models are eligible for the Da Milano combo for Rs. 499.

The two-year protection package is available for Rs. 3,999 with the OmniBook 7 and Rs. 2,999 with the OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3.

The HP Omen series will get exchange offers of up to Rs. 15,000. The HP Victus series will get up to Rs. 10,000 exchange offers through Cashify. They can also avail the Da Milano combo for Rs. 499 and a two-year protection package for Rs. 4,999.

Buyers of Omen 5000-series and Victus 5000-series laptops can get the HyperX CloudX Stinger 2 Core wired headset, valued at Rs. 3,727, for Rs. 499. The HyperX Knight backpack, worth Rs. 6,397, can be grabbed for Rs. 999.

As part of the festival discounts, the HP Smart Tank printer buyers can receive a Fastrack Vibes 4.0 by Titan, a VIP business trolley, or an India Terrain voucher. HDFC Bank and SBI credit card users can get Rs. 750 instant cashback AND UP TO Rs. 1,000 cashback.

The eligibility and payment offers are likely to vary by model and are subject to applicable terms and conditions.

HP OmniBook 5 (2026) Laptop

HP OmniBook 5 (2026) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1,920x1,200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.33 kg
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP, HP OmniBook, HP Omen, HP Victus, HP OmniBook 7, HP OmniBook 5, HP OmniBook 3
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Intel, Qualcomm Raise CPU Prices Amid AI Demand, Panther Lake Processors See Steepest Hike: Report

Related Stories

HP Festive Offers 2026: OmniBook, Omen and Victus Laptop Discounts, AI Fiesta Deal Details, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Schneider Brings 90 Years of French Consumer Electronics Heritage to India With a New Audi
  2. iQOO OriginOS 7 Update Timeline Revealed for India: Check Eligible Phones
  3. OnePlus 16 With a 9,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Bluetooth Speakers at Discounted Prices
  5. Google Launches Fitbit Edge With These Features
  6. Oppo Find N7 Design, Display and Camera Details Revealed in Leak
  7. Oppo Find X10 Series Could Launch in India on This Date: Expected Price
  8. Oppo Pad Mini Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Earbuds From Sony, Oppo, OnePlus, More
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Echo Devices and Alexa Speakers
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Launches Fitbit Edge With AMOLED Screen, Built-In GPS and Health Coach Features: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals From Sony, JBL and More
  3. JioPC Turns Your Existing Devices Into Cloud PCs With Ubuntu Interface, AI Tools: Price, Features
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Earbuds From Sony, Oppo, OnePlus and More
  5. HP Festive Offers 2026: OmniBook, Omen and Victus Laptop Discounts, AI Fiesta Deal Details, and More
  6. Kraken Parent Payward Gets Full Dubai Licence to Expand in UAE
  7. Sui Commits $30 Million as DATA Network Winds Down Blockchain
  8. Intel, Qualcomm Raise CPU Prices Amid AI Demand, Panther Lake Processors See Steepest Hike: Report
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Let Android Users Schedule Messages, Photos and Videos
  10. OnePlus 16 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Chipset: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »