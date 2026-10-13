Ahead of Dussehra and Diwali, HP has announced festive season offers on its laptops. The HP OmniBook AI laptop lineup, Omen and Victus gaming laptops are confirmed to get discounts, including bank cashback, exchange discounts, bundled accessories, and discounted warranty packages. The tech brand is also offering discounts on its gaming devices, accessories and Smart Tank printers. Shoppers can avail the special prices through HP india websites and stores until next month. HP is also providing an AI Fiesta offer that bundles subscriptions to artificial intelligence platforms at a discounted price.

HP has announced offers on its new AI laptops, gaming laptops, and printers until November 10, 2026. The festive promotions will be available through HP World stores, the HP online store and authorised offline retailers.

The company is offering an AI Fiesta promotion with subscriptions to Claude 4, DeepSeek, GPT-5, Perplexity AI, Gemini 2.5, and Grok 4, valued at Rs. 96,000, for Rs. 999 with eligible OmniBook, Omen, and Victus laptops.

HP OmniBook Ultra and X Offers

Shoppers of the HP OmniBook Ultra during the offer period are eligible for up to Rs. 18,000 cashback on payments made using select bank cards from IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, among others. Buyers get exchange benefits of up to Rs. 20,000 when trading in an older HP laptop through Cashify. OmniBook X buyers can receive exchange benefits of up to Rs. 15,000 and bank cashback of up to Rs. 18,000.

The HP OmniBook Ultra and OmniBook X shoppers are eligible for a Da Milano accessory combo worth Rs. 10,999 at Rs. 499. They can also take a two-year extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and an antivirus package for Rs. 4,999.

HP OmniBook 7, OmniBook 5, OmniBook 3 Offers

Shoppers of HP OmniBook 7, OmniBook 5, and OmniBook 3 can avail bank cashback of up to Rs. 12,000. Exchange through Cashify will get up to Rs. 10,000 for the OmniBook 7, Rs. 7,000 for the OmniBook 5, and Rs. 5,000 for the OmniBook 3. Buyers of these models are eligible for the Da Milano combo for Rs. 499.

The two-year protection package is available for Rs. 3,999 with the OmniBook 7 and Rs. 2,999 with the OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3.

The HP Omen series will get exchange offers of up to Rs. 15,000. The HP Victus series will get up to Rs. 10,000 exchange offers through Cashify. They can also avail the Da Milano combo for Rs. 499 and a two-year protection package for Rs. 4,999.

Buyers of Omen 5000-series and Victus 5000-series laptops can get the HyperX CloudX Stinger 2 Core wired headset, valued at Rs. 3,727, for Rs. 499. The HyperX Knight backpack, worth Rs. 6,397, can be grabbed for Rs. 999.

As part of the festival discounts, the HP Smart Tank printer buyers can receive a Fastrack Vibes 4.0 by Titan, a VIP business trolley, or an India Terrain voucher. HDFC Bank and SBI credit card users can get Rs. 750 instant cashback AND UP TO Rs. 1,000 cashback.

The eligibility and payment offers are likely to vary by model and are subject to applicable terms and conditions.