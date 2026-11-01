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Best Thin and Light Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh for College Students in India

Here are five laptops to consider if you want something that is easy to carry and capable of handling everyday college work.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 November 2026 11:00 IST
Best Thin and Light Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh for College Students in India

The Zenbook A14 is one of the lightest laptops on our list

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Highlights
  • The Asus Zenbook A14 OLED costs Rs. 86,990 on the Asus India store
  • Dell 15 comes with the Intel Core Ultra 5 225U chip and 16GB RAM
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 14 is available for Rs. 74,990 on Amazon
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If you're a college student, then a laptop is an essential gadget that can end up going everywhere with you. But with so many options to choose from, selecting the right fit for your needs can be a hassle. Despite the memory shortage that has caused prices of smartphones and laptops to skyrocket, you can still find decent thin and light laptops that deliver a good balance between portability, performance, and battery life without spending more than Rs. 1 lakh.

Here are five laptops to consider if you want something that is easy to carry and capable of handling everyday college work.

VoltThin And Light Laptop Discussion
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Asus Zenbook A14 OLED

The Asus Zenbook A14 OLED is a good option if carrying a heavy laptop around is not something you want to deal with every day. It weighs approximately 980g, making it the lightest laptop on this list. It has a 14-inch WUXGA OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop is powered by the eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100 processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Its integrated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU delivers up to 45 TOPS. The Zenbook A14 has an FHD infrared webcam for video calls and Windows Hello facial recognition. It is backed by a 70Wh battery that supports USB Type-C charging.

Asus Zenbook A14 OLED Key Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch WUXGA OLED, 1,920x1,200 pixels, 60Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Battery: 70Wh

Asus Zenbook A14 OLED Price in India

The Asus Zenbook A14 OLED is listed at around Rs. 86,990 on the Asus India store.

HP OmniBook 5 OLED

The HP OmniBook 5 OLED listed here is the 16-inch model. This gives you more screen space for reading documents, working on presentations, and keeping multiple tabs open. It features a 16-inch OLED touchscreen with a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution. The touchscreen panel can be useful when navigating documents or other supported apps. The laptop is powered by Qualcomm's eight-core Snapdragon X X1-26-100 processor, with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Its Qualcomm Hexagon NPU offers up to 45 TOPS for supported AI tasks. The laptop also has USB Type-C connectivity and comes with a 60Wh battery pack.

HP OmniBook 5 OLED Key Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch 2K OLED touchscreen, 1,920x1,200 pixels
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB SSD
  • Battery: 60Wh

HP OmniBook 5 OLED Price in India

The HP OmniBook 5 OLED with the Snapdragon X processor and 16GB RAM is listed at around Rs. 85,965 on Amazon.

Dell 15

The Dell 15 is worth considering if you prefer a larger display for working on assignments, spreadsheets, and presentations. It has a 15.6-inch Full-HD display, a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 225U processor, with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It runs Windows 11 Home and includes Microsoft Office Home 2024. j The processor supports AI-related workloads with up to 24 TOPS of AI performance. The laptop also has a backlit keyboard with a Copilot key and integrated Intel graphics. It is backed by a 41Wh battery.

Dell 15 Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full-HD, 1,920x1,080 pixels, 60Hz
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 225U
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Battery: 41Wh

Dell 15 Price in India

The Dell 15 with the Intel Core Ultra 5 225U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD has been listed at around Rs. 72,990 on Amazon.

MacBook Neo

The MacBook Neo is Apple's more affordable laptop option, with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display and a compact aluminium design. The screen has a 2,408x1,506-pixel resolution and 500 nits of brightness and support for one billion colours. It is light enough to carry between classes, too. The laptop runs macOS 27 and is powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip, which has a six-core CPU, a five-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. It comes with 8GB of unified memory and either 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage.

MacBook Neo has a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam, dual microphones, and dual speakers with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. Apple claims up to 16 hours of video streaming from its 36.5Wh battery.

MacBook Neo Key Specifications

  • Display: 13-inch Liquid Retina, 2,408x1,506 pixels, 500 nits
  • Processor: Apple A18 Pro
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB unified memory, 256GB or 512GB SSD
  • Battery: 36.5Wh

Lenovo ThinkBook 14

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 is a practical option for students who want a compact laptop. It weighs around 1.36kg and features a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core 5 210H processor, paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It runs Windows 11 Home and includes Microsoft Office Home 2024.

The laptop has a 1080p infrared webcam with a privacy shutter, dual microphones, and Dolby Audio support. It is backed by a 48Wh battery.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Key Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch WUXGA IPS, 1,920x1,200 pixels, 400 nits
  • Processor: Intel Core 5 210H
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Battery: 48Wh

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Price in India

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 has been listed at around Rs. 74,990 on Amazon.

Asus Asus Zenbook A14 (2026) Laptop

Asus Asus Zenbook A14 (2026) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Ceraluminum chassis
  • Extremely lightweight
  • Comfortable keyboard and touchpad
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good selection of ports
  • Bad
  • OLED panel is still limited to 60hz
  • Display is a bit reflective for outdoor use
  • Priced at a premium over last year’s model
Read detailed Asus Zenbook A14 (2026) review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Snapdragon X2 Elite
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk 512GB
SSD 512GB
Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU
Weight 0.98 kg
Comments

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Further reading: thin and light laptop, HP, Asus, Lenovo, Dell, MacBook Neo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Best Thin and Light Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh for College Students in India
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