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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Asus, HP, Lenovo and Dell Laptop Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 bank offers will be reset on Tuesday.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 15:45 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Asus, HP, Lenovo and Dell Laptop Deals

Photo Credit: Asus

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering deals on laptops from Asus

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Highlights
  • You can save up to Rs. 67,000 on your next Asus laptop
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is offering a 10 percent discount
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is offering exchange bonuses
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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 has been live in India for five days now, first commencing on October 8. The e-commerce giant is offering various electronics at discounted prices, including smartphones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, Bluetooth speakers, microwave ovens, and chimneys. Similarly, you can get your hands on different laptop models from reputable brands like Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Dell at relatively low prices. Along with direct price cuts, you can also avail credit and debit card discounts, EMI transaction discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers on Asus, HP, Lenovo and Dell Laptops

If you are planning to buy a new laptop from reputable brands like Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Dell, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering the opportunity to maximise your savings. The e-commerce giant is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit and debit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions. You can also get a 5 percent cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card or a Rs. 50 cashback with the Amazon Pay UPI payment.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering the Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) at a discounted price of Rs. 1,24,990, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,91,900, marking a discount of Rs. 67,000. On the other hand, the HP 14 model with the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor is listed on the e-commerce platform at a relatively low price of Rs. 89,990, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,39,201.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the best deals on laptops from reputable brands like Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Dell that you can consider till the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is live. On top of direct price cuts, you can avail bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses while placing your order. While you decide which laptop you wish to purchase, you can check out the best deals on 75-inch smart TVs and offers on robot vacuum cleaners.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on Asus, HP, Lenovo and Dell Laptops

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Rs. 1,91,900 Rs. 1,24,990 Buy Now
Asus Chromebook CM1405 (2026) Rs. 37,990 Rs. 17,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) Rs. 84,990 Rs. 52,990 Buy Now
HP 14 With Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor Rs. 1,39,201 Rs. 89,990 Buy Now
HP Chromebook 14 Rs. 58,733 Rs. 19,990 Buy Now
HP 15 With Intel Core 3 Processor Rs. 89,697 Rs. 63,490 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 1,68,890 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
Lenovo V15 G4 Rs. 78,990 Rs. 57,490 Buy Now
Dell 15 With Intel Core 3 Processor Rs. 62,598 Rs. 51,990 Buy Now
Dell 15 With Intel Core i5 (13th Gen) Processor Rs. 99,478 Rs. 70,990 Buy Now
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Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy all-metal chassis
  • Vibrant display
  • Great battery life
  • Dependable performance
  • Bad
  • Audio could be better
  • Reflective display
Read detailed Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) review
Display size 14.00-inch
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Ryzen 9
OS Windows 11
Weight 1.50 kg
HP ChromeBook 14 Laptop

HP ChromeBook 14 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Processor Celeron Dual Core
RAM 4GB
OS Chrome OS
Hard disk No
SSD 16GB
Weight 2.16 kg
HP 15-AU118TX Laptop

HP 15-AU118TX Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Processor Core i7
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk 1TB
SSD No
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Asus, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Laptops
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on 75-Inch and More Smart TVs From Sony, TCL and Samsung

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