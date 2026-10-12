Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 has been live in India for five days now, first commencing on October 8. The e-commerce giant is offering various electronics at discounted prices, including smartphones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, Bluetooth speakers, microwave ovens, and chimneys. Similarly, you can get your hands on different laptop models from reputable brands like Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Dell at relatively low prices. Along with direct price cuts, you can also avail credit and debit card discounts, EMI transaction discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers on Asus, HP, Lenovo and Dell Laptops

If you are planning to buy a new laptop from reputable brands like Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Dell, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering the opportunity to maximise your savings. The e-commerce giant is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit and debit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions. You can also get a 5 percent cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card or a Rs. 50 cashback with the Amazon Pay UPI payment.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering the Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) at a discounted price of Rs. 1,24,990, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,91,900, marking a discount of Rs. 67,000. On the other hand, the HP 14 model with the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor is listed on the e-commerce platform at a relatively low price of Rs. 89,990, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,39,201.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the best deals on laptops from reputable brands like Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Dell that you can consider till the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is live. On top of direct price cuts, you can avail bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses while placing your order. While you decide which laptop you wish to purchase, you can check out the best deals on 75-inch smart TVs and offers on robot vacuum cleaners.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on Asus, HP, Lenovo and Dell Laptops

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