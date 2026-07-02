HP has launched the HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Limited Edition gaming laptop in India in collaboration with Riot Games. Designed for competitive gamers, the new model is powered by AMD Ryzen processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series graphics, depending on the configuration. It also features a high refresh rate display, a HyperAction keyboard, OMEN AI optimisation and support for fast charging. According to HP, the laptop includes hidden Valorant-inspired design details, while OMEN AI automatically adjusts system, hardware and in-game settings with one click for supported titles, including Valorant.

HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Limited Edition Price in India, Availability

The HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Limited Edition is priced from Rs. 2,24,999 in India. It is available in a Shadow Black finish with a Black Chrome logo. The laptop is available through the HP online store, HP World stores, select retail outlets, Amazon and Flipkart.

HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Limited Edition Features, Specifications

The HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Limited Edition sports a 16-inch 2K (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 400 nits peak brightness, anti-glare coating, Low Blue Light support, and an 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

HP says the laptop can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with 8GB VRAM. The Indian variant, however, is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HX chip featuring eight cores and 16 threads with a boost clock of up to 5.1GHz. It includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. The laptop packs 16GB of DDR5 RAM running at 5,200 MT/s and offers two user-accessible memory slots. It comes with a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD for storage.

The HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Limited Edition runs on Windows 11 Home. The laptop features dual speakers with support for DTS:X Ultra, HP Audio Boost and HyperX audio technologies. For video calls, it is equipped with a 1080p full HD webcam with HDR auto-switching and a privacy shutter.

Connectivity options on the HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Limited Edition include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Gigabit Ethernet, one USB Type C port with DisplayPort 1.4, USB Power Delivery 3.0 and HP Sleep and Charge support, three USB Type A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, one RJ 45 Ethernet port and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack.

The HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Limited Edition laptop is backed by a six-cell, 83 Wh lithium-polymer battery. HP says the battery supports fast charging and can reach up to 50 percent capacity in around 30 minutes. The laptop ships with a 280W AC power adapter.

The laptop measures 35.75 × 26.9 × 2.7cm at the front and 35.75 × 26.9 × 3cm at the rear. It weighs 2.47kg. It features a full-size, four-zone RGB-backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad, 26-key rollover anti-ghosting technology, and an 8k polling rate HyperAction keyboard. The design also includes Valorant-inspired accents, customised keycaps and hidden Easter eggs based on the game.